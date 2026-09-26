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Home > Sports News > George Russell Wins Azerbaijan GP 2026! Mercedes Star Beats Max Verstappen in Thrilling F1 Baku Race

George Russell Wins Azerbaijan GP 2026! Mercedes Star Beats Max Verstappen in Thrilling F1 Baku Race

George Russell won the F1 Azerbaijan GP 2026 for Mercedes, holding off Max Verstappen in a dramatic Baku street race. Isack Hadjar secured third, while Kimi Antonelli finished fifth, extending his Formula 1 championship lead after 15 rounds.

George Russell won the Azerbaijan GP, recording his third win of the season. Image Credit: X/@F1
George Russell won the Azerbaijan GP, recording his third win of the season. Image Credit: X/@F1

Published By: Pragun Mehrotra
Published: Sat 2026-09-26 19:38 IST

Azerbaijan GP 2026: In Saturday’s Azerbaijan Grand Prix, teammate Kimi Antonelli limited the damage to his championship lead by finishing fifth, while George Russell held off Red Bull’s four-time world champion Max Verstappen to seal a lights-to-flag victory for Mercedes.

Russell took the flag 0.196 seconds ahead of the flying Dutchman, who started eighth but crossed the line nearly side-by-side with his Mercedes rival after two safety car phases turned a cruise into a fight for survival for the Briton.

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F1: George Russell Wins Azerbaijan GP

The win around the Baku street track was the eighth of Russell’s career, third of the season and his first since the Austrian Grand Prix at the end of June.

It allowed him to close the gap in the overall standings to Italian championship leader Antonelli by 15 points to 66 after 15 rounds.

“It’s amazing to be back on the top step of the podium,” said Russell. “Every race since the (summer) break I’ve gone from strength to strength and I feel more like myself again.”

Isack Hadjar Finishes on Podium After Injury Return

Frenchman Isack Hadjar, who was handed a contract extension by Red Bull earlier this week and missed the last three races with a wrist injury, completed the podium on his racing return.

Kimi Antonelli Finishes 5th

Antonelli had started 16th after a rare error saw him crash out of Friday’s qualifying. His drive on Saturday was less like his Monza charge – where he went from 19th to first – and more a slow burn recovery.

F1 Azerbaijan GP 2026

Charles Leclerc took fourth for Ferrari ahead of the 20-year-old Italian. His seven-times world champion teammate Lewis Hamilton was sixth.

Racing Bulls rookie Arvid Lindblad finished seventh. Esteban Ocon took eighth ahead of teammate Oliver Bearman in a double points finish for Haas. Carlos Sainz rounded out the top 10 for Williams.

(With Agency Inputs)

Also Read: England vs Spain UEFA Nations League 2026-27: Can The Three Lions Topple La Roja In London? Check Winner Prediction, Match Prediction, Live Streaming And More

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George Russell Wins Azerbaijan GP 2026! Mercedes Star Beats Max Verstappen in Thrilling F1 Baku Race
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George Russell Wins Azerbaijan GP 2026! Mercedes Star Beats Max Verstappen in Thrilling F1 Baku Race
George Russell Wins Azerbaijan GP 2026! Mercedes Star Beats Max Verstappen in Thrilling F1 Baku Race
George Russell Wins Azerbaijan GP 2026! Mercedes Star Beats Max Verstappen in Thrilling F1 Baku Race
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George Russell Wins Azerbaijan GP 2026! Mercedes Star Beats Max Verstappen in Thrilling F1 Baku Race

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