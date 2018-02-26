In a big boost to Indian football, Bundesliga top side Borussia Dortmund has identified India as a potential football powerhouse and is planning to invest heavily in the ever-growing football market. In the past few years, football in India has seen an unprecedented rise both in terms of playing and following and the indications are that better days lie ahead for the sport in the country.

India, the sleeping football giant is working tirelessly towards growing its potential in the game. Indian football has taken giant strides in the global scenario and the efforts are being made on the grassroots level to enhance the status of the game in the country. In the past few years, a country which was precisely known to the footballing world outside with only a handful of clubs like Mohun Bagan, East Bengal and Dempo has grown to have a star-studded league of its own which has managed to attract some of the biggest names in world football. The likes of Roberto Carlos and Champions League winner Alessandro Del Piero have graced the Indian Super League and have left an ever-lasting impression on the Indian fans who are leaving no stones unturned in providing world-class fan support to their teams. In the wake of Indian football’s growing dominance on the world stage, Bundesliga giants Borussia Dortmund are willing to increase their reach in the Indian market and are working closely with the Indian Football Federation to expand its wings.

The German Football Association (DFB) and the All India Football Federation (AIFF) had signed a formal partnership in 2005 under which the two federations have developed a number of training and exchange programs involving both players and coaches. Recently the AIFF senior vice president Subrata Dutta held a meeting with DFB project head and the former captain of the Germany national team Oliver Bierhoff to discuss further strengthening of the football ties between the two nations. Apart from Bierhoff, Dutta also met DFB general secretary Friedrich Curtius, Borussia Dortmund general manager (marketing) Carsten Cramer and Bernd Wilms, head of Bundesliga international relations at Europe’s sports business meet in Dusseldorf.

The meeting ended on a fruitful note and the Dortmund officials were left impressed with the amount of work put into the ground level to increase the reach of Indian football. Borussia Dortmund is looking to explore the avenues and is looking to gain a foothold in the Indian market as per a TOI report. Representatives from the club have visited India a number of times to adjudge the progress and the right framework is being put into place. Earlier the club representatives who have visited India have failed to formulate something concrete but now the German club are planning to send senior delegations to smoothen the process.

The sponsors, stakeholders and potential partners are being looked at after Dutta’s meeting with the club officials and soon Indian football can be enjoying a formidable partnership with the eight-time Bundesliga champions. “DFB got a positive feedback from their team after the successful completion of the under-17 World Cup last year. So they are interested in the Indian market. In fact, Dortmund have already sent a mail to AIFF asking when they can send their delegation to discuss future investment. There might be a possibility that they might play a pre-season game here,” an official was quoted as saying. If the deal goes through, Indian football will be benefitting heavily as the players would get one of the best infrastructures to train under the guidance of professional in a top club of Dortmund’s stature.

