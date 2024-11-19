German Goalkeeper Oliver Kahn Declares THIS Footballer As Greatest Of All Time, It Is Not Messi Or Ronaldo

Oliver Kahn, a renowned German goalkeeper, does not see Messi or Ronaldo as the greatest footballers of all time! Then who? It is Brazilian legend Ronaldo Nazario. This stunned the football fans, as Ronaldo and Messi have always been fan favourites.

In a conversation with TNT Sports, Kahn, the legendary goalkeeper, expressed respect for the Brazilian striker Nazario, AKA “El Fenomeno.”.

“For me, he was much better than Messi and Cristiano,” Kahn said, placing Ronaldo Nazario over the Argentine and Portuguese icons, who have long dominated the GOAT (Greatest of All Time) debate.

“Ronaldo was the most complete striker, a player who could outpace defenders and score from almost any position,” Kahn said. “He wasn’t just a goalpoacher—he could dribble past entire defenses and create his own opportunities.”

In the ongoing super-rivalry between Messi and Ronaldo and the debate of who’s the GOAT of football, Kahn’s personal opinion does add something new, bringing Nazario’s great contributions to football into the limelight amid millions of football fans around the world. However, both Icons have been nominated for the 2024 Globe Soccer Awards.

Ronaldo Nazario

Ronaldo Nazario is arguably one of the few two-time Ballon d’Or winners and undoubtedly one of the most skilled strikers in football history, with electrifying speed, brilliant dribbling ability, and deadly finishing. With two FIFA World Cup titles under his belt, performances that leave their mark on the game, and a style of play that redefined the role of the striker in modern football, exhibiting both technical skill and raw athleticism.

Ronaldo’s case is further enriched by the fact that his career was cut short by a string of injuries that only serve to make his achievements all the more remarkable. The skill and physicality he possessed helped do away with the rigid roles assigned at striker, which found its way to influence generations of football players who trod the planet.

With 13 Ballon d’Ors divided between them, their rivalry is sure to continue to fuel the debate over who will be ultimately remembered as the greatest of all time. Kahn himself won a Golden Boot as the tournament’s top scorer in 2002, so he knows the difference between great players and truly elite ones.

