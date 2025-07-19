German Racer Sebastian Vettel Confirms F1 Exit, Eyes Le Mans and Red Bull Leadership Role

Sebastian Vettel, the four-time Formula 1 world champion, has officially ruled out a return to the sport that defined his illustrious career. The 38-year-old German racer, known for his dominant years with Red Bull and later his tenure at Ferrari, confirmed he has no plans to rejoin the F1 grid, ending persistent speculation since his retirement in 2022.

Vettel’s confirmation came during an interview with Auto Motor und Sport, where he acknowledged it’s time to make space for a younger generation of drivers.

“Formula 1 Is Finished”: Vettel Bows Out Gracefully

“It’s over,” Vettel said. “At some point, the time is ripe to leave the field to others. You can see that with the rookies. It’s not a vote against the older guys, but in favor of the young ones.” The German praised the shift in the sport’s driver lineup and made it clear his motivation as a racer has run its course.

Vettel’s career saw him rise to global prominence with Red Bull, winning four consecutive titles from 2010 to 2013. He later spent six seasons at Ferrari, adding 14 race wins to his tally, before concluding with Aston Martin in 2022.

Life After F1: Red Bull Role and Endurance Racing

While Vettel has shut the door on returning to F1 as a driver, he remains open to a new role within the sport. Red Bull advisor Helmut Marko has previously suggested Vettel as a possible successor to lead the team’s junior driver program, an idea the former champion has expressed interest in.

He’s also exploring endurance racing. Earlier in 2025, he tested a Porsche 963 prototype and expressed interest in competing in the World Endurance Championship, specifically the 24 Hours of Le Mans in 2026.

Driven by Purpose, Not Nostalgia

Though fans and fellow drivers, including Lewis Hamilton, have hoped for a comeback, Vettel is focused on future possibilities. He sees value in challenges that allow teamwork and a fresh structure, rather than just chasing former glories. For Vettel, stepping away isn’t a retreat, it’s an evolution.

