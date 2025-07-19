LIVE TV
LIVE TV
TRENDING |
donald trump Delta Bill Clinton Bollywood Buff Bagwell delhi Ahaan panday Patna Hospital Shootout Case donald trump Delta Bill Clinton Bollywood Buff Bagwell delhi Ahaan panday Patna Hospital Shootout Case donald trump Delta Bill Clinton Bollywood Buff Bagwell delhi Ahaan panday Patna Hospital Shootout Case donald trump Delta Bill Clinton Bollywood Buff Bagwell delhi Ahaan panday Patna Hospital Shootout Case
Live TV
TRENDING |
donald trump Delta Bill Clinton Bollywood Buff Bagwell delhi Ahaan panday Patna Hospital Shootout Case donald trump Delta Bill Clinton Bollywood Buff Bagwell delhi Ahaan panday Patna Hospital Shootout Case donald trump Delta Bill Clinton Bollywood Buff Bagwell delhi Ahaan panday Patna Hospital Shootout Case donald trump Delta Bill Clinton Bollywood Buff Bagwell delhi Ahaan panday Patna Hospital Shootout Case
Home > Sports > German Racer Sebastian Vettel Confirms F1 Exit, Eyes Le Mans and Red Bull Leadership Role

German Racer Sebastian Vettel Confirms F1 Exit, Eyes Le Mans and Red Bull Leadership Role

Sebastian Vettel has officially ruled out a return to F1, citing a desire to make way for younger drivers. The four-time champion is exploring a future in endurance racing, including Le Mans, and is open to a Red Bull management role. His next chapter prioritizes purpose over nostalgia.

Sebastian Vettel Confirms F1 Exit (Image Credit - X)
Sebastian Vettel Confirms F1 Exit (Image Credit - X)

Published By: Karan Singh Rathod
Last Updated: July 19, 2025 03:12:52 IST

Sebastian Vettel, the four-time Formula 1 world champion, has officially ruled out a return to the sport that defined his illustrious career. The 38-year-old German racer, known for his dominant years with Red Bull and later his tenure at Ferrari, confirmed he has no plans to rejoin the F1 grid, ending persistent speculation since his retirement in 2022.

Vettel’s confirmation came during an interview with Auto Motor und Sport, where he acknowledged it’s time to make space for a younger generation of drivers.

“Formula 1 Is Finished”: Vettel Bows Out Gracefully

“It’s over,” Vettel said. “At some point, the time is ripe to leave the field to others. You can see that with the rookies. It’s not a vote against the older guys, but in favor of the young ones.” The German praised the shift in the sport’s driver lineup and made it clear his motivation as a racer has run its course.

Vettel’s career saw him rise to global prominence with Red Bull, winning four consecutive titles from 2010 to 2013. He later spent six seasons at Ferrari, adding 14 race wins to his tally, before concluding with Aston Martin in 2022.

Life After F1: Red Bull Role and Endurance Racing

While Vettel has shut the door on returning to F1 as a driver, he remains open to a new role within the sport. Red Bull advisor Helmut Marko has previously suggested Vettel as a possible successor to lead the team’s junior driver program, an idea the former champion has expressed interest in.

He’s also exploring endurance racing. Earlier in 2025, he tested a Porsche 963 prototype and expressed interest in competing in the World Endurance Championship, specifically the 24 Hours of Le Mans in 2026.

Driven by Purpose, Not Nostalgia

Though fans and fellow drivers, including Lewis Hamilton, have hoped for a comeback, Vettel is focused on future possibilities. He sees value in challenges that allow teamwork and a fresh structure, rather than just chasing former glories. For Vettel, stepping away isn’t a retreat, it’s an evolution.

Also Read: From Blue Jays to Cubs: Spencer Turnbull Aims to Revive Career and Bolster Chicago’s Bullpen

Tags: f1formula 1Sebastian Vettel

More News

Passenger Arrested After Unruly Behavior Delays Delta Flight By Three Hours
German Racer Sebastian Vettel Confirms F1 Exit, Eyes Le Mans and Red Bull Leadership Role
Flesh-Eating Bacteria Kills Four In Florida, Health Officials Confirm
From Blue Jays to Cubs: Spencer Turnbull Aims to Revive Career and Bolster Chicago’s Bullpen
Jeffrey Epstein Maintained A Log Book, Who Were The Big Names In Epstein Log Book ?
Mohit Suri: The Man Behind On-Screen Heartbreaks And Fresh Pairings In Bollywood
Dylan Dreyer and Brian Fichera Announce Amicable Split After 12 Years: ‘Still the Closest of Friends’
ICE Detains Green Card Holder Esther Ngoy Tekele: Deportation Battle Highlights Harsh Immigration Crackdown
Why Jeffrey Epstein Preferred Underage Girls For Sex?
Buff Bagwell Undergoes Leg Amputation: Wrestling Icon Begins Powerful New Chapter After Years of Pain
German Racer Sebastian Vettel Confirms F1 Exit, Eyes Le Mans and Red Bull Leadership Role

Follow Us

Facebook Twitter Youtube Instagram

NewsX is India’s fastest growing English News Channel and enjoys highest viewership and highest time spent amongst educated urban Indians.

TOP CATEGORIES

QUICK LINKS

German Racer Sebastian Vettel Confirms F1 Exit, Eyes Le Mans and Red Bull Leadership Role

Follow Us

Facebook Twitter Youtube Instagram

NewsX is India’s fastest growing English News Channel and enjoys highest viewership and highest time spent amongst educated urban Indians.

TOP CATEGORIES

Group Websites

German Racer Sebastian Vettel Confirms F1 Exit, Eyes Le Mans and Red Bull Leadership Role
German Racer Sebastian Vettel Confirms F1 Exit, Eyes Le Mans and Red Bull Leadership Role
German Racer Sebastian Vettel Confirms F1 Exit, Eyes Le Mans and Red Bull Leadership Role
German Racer Sebastian Vettel Confirms F1 Exit, Eyes Le Mans and Red Bull Leadership Role

QUICK LINKS

Are you sure want to unlock this post?
Unlock left : 0
Are you sure want to cancel subscription?