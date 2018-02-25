German Foreign Office took a light-hearted dig at Canada after the European nation registered a surprise victory over Canada in ice hockey semifinals in Winter Olympics, Pyeongchang. The office took to Twitter and issued a travel advisory asking the Germans to give hugs and buy rounds of hot chocolate for the Canadians.

Travel advisory: Germans in Canada should exercise a high degree of empathy. Be nice, don’t gloat, give hugs, buy rounds of hot chocolate. Just imagine how you would feel if Canada beat us in soccer 😱 🇩🇪 ❤️ 🇨🇦#CANGER @TeamD @CanadaFP @GermanyInCanada @KanadaBotschaft pic.twitter.com/0HlHoxMA7E — GermanForeignOffice (@GermanyDiplo) February 23, 2018

The German Foreign Office wrote, “Travel advisory: Germans in Canada should exercise a high degree of empathy. Be nice, don’t gloat, give hugs, buy rounds of hot chocolate.

Just imagine how you would feel if Canada beat us in soccer.”

Just after the travel advisory was issued, a torrent of reactions followed on social media. Some took the advice rather seriously while some went on to ridicule it. Here are our top picks:

Congratulations Germany! Not only a great result and masterful play, but you've also completely demolished that old British myth that Germans have no sense of humour. Brilliant, brilliant tweet, made me laugh out loud ! Wonderful humour 🙂 — Jon Reade (@JonReade) February 23, 2018

I like sweet wine, but extra dry humour is perfect 🙂 — Jon Reade (@JonReade) February 24, 2018

You're Germans. We expect, and will graciously accept, copious amounts of beer — Sean Phelan (@ST_Phelan) February 23, 2018

This is an absolutely awesome message! I wish more nations conducted themselves this way. You rock. — JD (@TaterSaladJD) February 23, 2018

ha ha…well played Germany. always lots of love from Canada. Good luck in the Gold medal game. #Olympics — Evan Polo (@Monkeyslick) February 23, 2018

I can be bought for German beer. Congratulations on the win. You took out Sweden, then Canada, now go beat the Russians. — Manny Costain (@manny_costain) February 23, 2018

Thanks @GermanyDiplo. Congrats on your first shot at gold! We remember our first gold medal match in #IceHockey like it was yesterday… 1920 to be exact. #PyeongChang2018 pic.twitter.com/3rKIonBGDN — Foreign Policy CAN (@CanadaFP) February 23, 2018

That is the most gloriously passive-aggressive tweet I have ever seen. — Paula Weston (@paulacweston) February 23, 2018

This is so funny. Where can I go to get my hot chocolate now? 🙂 Congratulations for this beautiful victory #Germany 🇨🇦 ❤️ 🇩🇪 — Marc Nadeau 🇨🇦🇬🇧 (@marc__nadeau) February 23, 2018

Next time I travel to Munich (last time during Oktoberfest in 2016), You bet I'll bring some back to Montreal! — Denis Lalonde (@DenisLalonde) February 23, 2018

