Winning and losing are part of any sport and every entity has a different way of dealing with either side of the result. The losers are often gutted while on the contrary, the winners leave no chance to showboat their triumph. In a bid to contain the condescending remarks at Canada, which lost to Germany in ice hockey, German Foreign Office issued a travel advisory on Twitter asking its citizens travelling to the North American country to be more polite and empathetic towards Canadians.

Germany took the world by surprise on Friday when they knocked out defending champions Canada from the Winter Olympics after defeating them 4-3 in the Olympic hockey semi-final match played in Pyeongchang, South Korea. Post the overwhelming victory, the Foreign Office of Germany took to Twitter and asked its citizens, who might be travelling to Canada, to exercise a high degree of empathy. It asked the Germans to give hugs and buy rounds of hot chocolate for the Canadians.

The German Foreign Office wrote, “Travel advisory: Germans in Canada should exercise a high degree of empathy. Be nice, don’t gloat, give hugs, buy rounds of hot chocolate.

Just imagine how you would feel if Canada beat us in soccer.”

Just after the travel advisory was issued, a torrent of reactions followed on social media. Some took the advice rather seriously while some went on to ridicule it. Here are our top picks:

