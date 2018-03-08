Germany boss Joachim Low has emerged as a favourite to replace Arsene Wenger at Arsenal. The World Cup winner will be free after the upcoming edition of football's biggest showdown where he will be lining up his men aiming to register a historic second triumph in Russia. The sword is on Wenger's neck after four successive in past four games for Arsenal.

The season has gone on to become bad to worse for Arsenal and Arsene Wenger. With continuous failure across competitions, the veteran French manager might have to face the axe at the Emirates soon. However, he has maintained that the team are going through a bad phase and he doesn’t intend to step down from the manager’s post anytime soon. But the Arsenal administration unlike previous few instances doesn’t seem to back the manager this time around and are keen on giving him a farewell before he buries the legacy he created for himself and the club during his illustrious stint with the Gunners.

After former Liverpool and active Celtic boss, Brendon Rodgers threw him open for the Arsenal job if Wenger departs, the latest reports in the British media have claimed that German veteran Joachim Low is the man Arsenal want to set up at the helm of affairs at the Emirates. The Germany national team’s coach has had a solid record with the side who he led to the World Cup glory in 2014 and famously outclassed a Neymar-less Brazil in the semifinals. With the Frenchman failing to deliver success at the Emirates, Arsenal’s last four defeats have not done any good to him and the dark clouds hovering over his future with the club.

The likes of Rodgers, Leonardo Jardim and Carlo Ancelotti have been touted to replace Wenger in London but as per ESPN, the Germany manager is Arsenal’s top priority if they consider replacing Wenger. Low will be free after the 2018 FIFA World Cup and if Arsenal manages to convince him to come to Emirates instead of taking a break, the move can be a sigh of relief for all the Gunners. The 58-year-old will be marching his troops in Russia with an aim to claim his second successive World Cup glory with Germany.

As per an ESPN report, Wenger who bolstered his squad by getting Henrikh Mkhitaryan and Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang as replacements for departing forwards Alexis Sachez and Theo Walcott, Wenger has not managed to get his side clicking with the players getting largely unsettled with his tactics and training regimes. “A lot of the players don’t want Wenger,” the source said. “They are not happy with his tactics and the training. The players don’t want any particular manager to come in – some speak about Thierry Henry, Carlo Ancelotti and even Rafa Benitez – but they are really frustrated,” says the report.

“A lot of them are also unhappy about the sale of Alexis Sanchez to Manchester United. Alexis could be difficult at times, but the players think it sent the wrong message to sell him to a rival,” it adds. Arsenal after being dumped from the League Cup were ousted by Manchester City in the finals of the FA Cup followed by a second defeat at the hands of Guardiola’s excellent attacking team in the Premier League. The club is already down and out of every competition including the Premier League where they find themselves struggling in the sixth position, nine points behind fifth-placed Chelsea. Their aspirations of playing in the Champions League this season can only be saved if they manage to progress in the Europa League where they have the likes of Borussia Dortmund, AC Milan and Atletico Madrid waiting to pounce on them.

