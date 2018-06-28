Joachim Low can resign from his head coach position with Germany national team after the European giants were eliminated from the FIFA World Cup in the group stages. Although he did not give a definitive answer on his resignation, he said that he will talk about it tomorrow.

Germany coach Joachim Low lamented the horrendous loss his side suffered on Wednesday at the hands of Korea Republic which ultimately resulted in their ouster from the ongoing FIFA World Cup in Russia. After the elimination from the tournament, there are rumours doing rounds that the 58-year-old might resign from the position of Germany’s coach. When asked about it, Low himself did not give a definitive answer about his future plans leaving the door open for a possible resignation.

While speaking to media after Germany became the fourth defending champions in five years to crash out of a world cup in group stages, Joachim Low asserted that it is too early to answer whether he will leave Germany’s head coach position or not.

He then bewailed Germany’s ouster saying that his disappointment is still very fresh as he had not imagined such fate of his side in the tournament. He further stressed that he needs time to think about his future and that probably, tomorrow he will talk about it.

The 2014 World Cup winning coach also owned up to the mistakes his side made in Russia and refused to make any excuses for the two defeats in three group stage games. He reiterated that it is difficult to say at this stage as to why Germany was eliminated.

“But Germany didn’t deserve to be winning the World Cup again, we didn’t deserve to move into the last 16. Our team in this match was missing the ease of play and the classiness that we normally display. Also, the dynamism that led to the goal-scoring opportunities was not there, so we deserve to be eliminated,” Low added.

Germany lost their world cup opener 1-0 to Mexico and it took a last-gasp stunner from Toni Kroos in the second match to seal a 2-1 win over Sweden. Germany’s world cup hopes were over in the third and final group match when they suffered a humiliating 2-0 loss to the Korea Republic.

