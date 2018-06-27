It was an unfortunate outing for the defending champions against South Korea as they not only lost the crucial tie but also crashed out of the tournament in the group stages. Germany became the fourth defending champions in past five editions of world cup to crash out of the world cup in group stages.

Germany became the fourth team in last five editions of FIFA World Cup to crash out of the tournament in the group stages as defending champions. Germany’s ill-fated tournament in Russia came to an end after suffering a humiliating 2-0 loss against Korea Republic in the final Group F match. The Korean team had a sensational outing as they kept the looming threat of German attackers at bay throughout the match and topped their performance with two superb goals in the injury time. However, Korea Republic also fell short and finished third in the group table, consequently missing out on the round of 16 berth.

Germany started the game strongly but lost the momentum overtime as the South Korean team began to hassle them in the second half. The defending champions stayed resolute throughout the match but succumbed to mounting pressure in the dying minutes of the game.

Kim Young-Gwon scored a tap-in in the 90+2nd minute while Tottenham star Son Heung-Min doubled Korea Republic’s lead in the final minute of the game giving his side a historic win over Germany in a world cup.

However, the win was not enough for Korea to secure a round of 16 qualification as they were also eliminated from the tournament after Sweden secured a fine 3-0 victory over Mexico. The other team to qualify for the advanced stages was Mexico which had earlier secured 6 points by winning back-to-back matches in their opening two games.

Germany joined Spain, which won the 2010 World Cup and crashed out of 2014 World Cup in group stages; Italy, which won in 2006 and got elimination in group stage in 2010 and France, which clinched the golden trophy in 1998 and got evicted in early stages in 2002.

