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Home > Sports News > Germany v Argentina Women’s Hockey World Cup 2026 Live Streaming: Check Match Time, Squads, Where To Watch and More

Germany v Argentina Women’s Hockey World Cup 2026 Live Streaming: Check Match Time, Squads, Where To Watch and More

Germany will take on Argentina in a crucial Pool B encounter at the FIH Women's Hockey World Cup 2026 on Monday (Aug 17). The match will be played at the Belfius Hockey Arena in Wavre, Belgium, as both teams look to strengthen their position in a group that also features the United States and Scotland. Ahead of the Germany vs Argentina clash here are all the details of the contest including live streaming and more.

Germany v Argentina Women's Hockey World Cup 2026 Live Streaming: Check Match Time, Squads, Where To Watch and More
Germany v Argentina Women's Hockey World Cup 2026 Live Streaming: Check Match Time, Squads, Where To Watch and More

Published By: Aditya Pimpale
Published: Mon 2026-08-17 18:09 IST

Germany vs Argentina Women’s Hockey World Cup 2026 Live Streaming: Germany will take on Argentina in a crucial Pool B encounter at the FIH Women’s Hockey World Cup 2026 on Monday (Aug 17). The match will be played at the Belfius Hockey Arena in Wavre, Belgium, as both teams look to strengthen their position in a group that also features the United States and Scotland. Ahead of the Germany vs Argentina clash here are all the details of the contest including live streaming and more.

Germany vs Argentina Women’s Hockey World Cup 2026 Match Details

  • Match: Germany Women vs Argentina Women, FIH Women’s Hockey World Cup 2026
  • Date: Monday, August 17, 2026
  • Venue: Belfius Hockey Arena, Wavre, Belgium
  • Competition: Pool B
  • Match Time: 8:30 PM IST / 5:00 PM Local Time

Germany and Argentina are part of Pool B alongside the United States and Scotland. The top two teams from each pool will advance to the second group stage, where the teams from Pools B and C will be combined into a new group.

You Might Be Interested In

How to watch Germany vs Argentina Women’s Hockey World Cup 2026 on TV?

The matches of the Germany vs Argentina 2026 Women’s Hockey World Cup will be broadcast live on Star Sports Network.

How to watch Germany vs Argentina live streaming of Women’s Hockey World Cup 2026?

The Germany vs Argentina Women’s Hockey World Cup 2026 match can be live streamed on JioHotstar.

Germany Women’s Hockey World Cup 2026 Squad

Friederike Heusgen, Linnea Weidemann, Lisa Nolte, Lena Micheel, Ines Wanner, Hanna Rothländer, Lucina von der Heyde, Nathalie Kubalski, Sonja Zimmermann, Lynn Krings, Lilly Stoffelsma, Finja Starck, Sara Strauss, Emma Davidsmeyer, Johanna Hachenberg, Felicia Wiedermann, Stine Kurz, Jette Fleschütz, Emilia Landshut, Yani Zhong

Argentina Women’s Hockey World Cup 2026 Squad

Sofía Toccalino, Agustina Gorzelany, Valentina Raposo, Agostina Alonso, María Granatto, Cristina Cosentino, Victoria Sauze, Sofía Cairó, Victoria Granatto, Eugenia Trinchinetti, Lara Casas, Juana Castellaro, Julieta Jankunas, Victoria Miranda, Zoe Díaz, Mercedes Artola, Emma Knobl, Paula Ortíz, Brisa Bruggesser, Milagros Alastra.

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Germany v Argentina Women’s Hockey World Cup 2026 Live Streaming: Check Match Time, Squads, Where To Watch and More
Tags: FIH Hockey World Cup 2026

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Germany v Argentina Women’s Hockey World Cup 2026 Live Streaming: Check Match Time, Squads, Where To Watch and More
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