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Home > Sports News > Germany vs Paraguay FIFA World Cup 2026: Heartbreak for Die Mannschaft As Paraguay Knock Germany Out in Dramatic Round of 32 Penalty Shootout

Germany vs Paraguay FIFA World Cup 2026: Heartbreak for Die Mannschaft As Paraguay Knock Germany Out in Dramatic Round of 32 Penalty Shootout

Germany knocked out! Paraguay pulls off a historic World Cup upset, defeating Germany 4-3 on penalties after a 1-1 thriller. Get the full match report.

Germany vs Paraguay FIFA World Cup 2026: Heartbreak for Die Mannschaft! Paraguay Knock Germany Out in Dramatic Round of 32 Penalty Shootout. Photo X
Germany vs Paraguay FIFA World Cup 2026: Heartbreak for Die Mannschaft! Paraguay Knock Germany Out in Dramatic Round of 32 Penalty Shootout. Photo X

Published By: Debayan Bhattacharyya
Published: Tue 2026-06-30 07:17 IST

 Germany vs Paraguay FIFA World Cup 2026: The FIFA World Cup 2026 has delivered its most surprising upset of the knockout stages. Paraguay caused a massive upset by knocking giant Germany out of the competition in a tense penalty shootout after a 1-1 stalemate over 120 minutes in a hard-fought, fierce contest at Boston Stadium. José Canale scored the winning penalty to send the South American underdogs through to the Round of 16 and leave Die Mannschaft in total disbelief.

Enciso Stuns the Favorites

Germany went into the Round of 32 tie as strong favourites after a strong showing in the group stage. Julian Nagelsmann’s head coach has started with an aggressive 4-2-3-1 led by Kai Havertz and Florian Wirtz. But the German creative hub found no early space against Paraguay’s structurally disciplined 4-5-1 shape.

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The game came to life in the 41st minute with the first half seemingly heading for a goalless conclusion. Miguel Almirón, the transition wizard for Paraguay, played a clever pass through to Julio Enciso after a rare structural slip in the German midfield. The young striker unleashed a ferocious curling effort beyond the outstretched arms of Manuel Neuer, to shock the stadium with a 1-0 lead for Paraguay at the break.

Havertz Strikes Back

Stung by the deficit, Nagelsmann added physicality with Leon Goretzka at the interval. The tactical change worked right away. An intricate passing move saw Havertz find himself in the box in the 54th minute and he coolly slotted home to restore parity.

Paraguay’s defensive wall, marshalled magnificently by skipper Gustavo Gómez refused to give way despite Germany turning up the offensive dial with the introduction of Jamal Musiala. The game then went into a tense and physical extra time with strong tackles and tactical bookings. The ultimate deadlock was unbreakable and the game was sent to the lottery of a penalty shootout.

Spot-Kick Drama in Boston

The shootout was an absolute emotional roller coaster. Havertz immediately put Germany on the back foot with a missed opening kick. Joshua Kimmich and Musiala converted their next pressure kicks, but misses from Nick Woltemade and Jonathan Tah proved ultimately catastrophic for the European giants.

Paraguay’s Sanabria and Balbuena missed their opportunities but Maurício, Gómez and Matías Galarza all scored to keep them in charge. Defender José Canale rose to the occasion under huge world pressure and confidently dispatched his penalty past Neuer to spark wild South American celebrations across Massachusetts. Germany go home early, Paraguay’s fairytale rolls on into the final sixteen.

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Germany vs Paraguay FIFA World Cup 2026: Heartbreak for Die Mannschaft As Paraguay Knock Germany Out in Dramatic Round of 32 Penalty Shootout
Tags: FIFA World CupFIFA World Cup 2026germany first penalty shootout loss historygermany vs paraguay boston stadium highlightsgermany vs paraguay world cup 2026 reporthome-hero-pos-3jose canale winning penalty videojulian nagelsmann germany knockout shockjulio enciso header goal germanykai havertz penalty miss shootoutorlando gill saves vs germany world cupparaguay beats germany penalties round of 32world cup 2026 updated bracket last 16

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Germany vs Paraguay FIFA World Cup 2026: Heartbreak for Die Mannschaft As Paraguay Knock Germany Out in Dramatic Round of 32 Penalty Shootout
Germany vs Paraguay FIFA World Cup 2026: Heartbreak for Die Mannschaft As Paraguay Knock Germany Out in Dramatic Round of 32 Penalty Shootout
Germany vs Paraguay FIFA World Cup 2026: Heartbreak for Die Mannschaft As Paraguay Knock Germany Out in Dramatic Round of 32 Penalty Shootout
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