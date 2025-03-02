Gervonta “Tank” Davis Returns to the Ring Against Lamont Roach in High-Stakes Title Fight

Tonight, Saturday, March 1, WBA lightweight champion Gervonta "Tank" Davis makes his highly anticipated return to the boxing ring for the first time since June 2024.

Tonight, Saturday, March 1, WBA lightweight champion Gervonta “Tank” Davis makes his highly anticipated return to the boxing ring for the first time since June 2024. The PBC-promoted event sees Davis defending his WBA lightweight title and perfect record against WBA Super Featherweight World Champion Lamont Roach. The fight will take place at Barclays Center in Brooklyn, New York, and will be available on Prime Pay-Per-View.

Davis is widely regarded as one of the top pound-for-pound fighters in boxing today, and this fight is set to be a major showdown between two elite competitors. Stay tuned as we provide live updates on the entire fight card and results as they happen.

Fight Details

Date: Saturday, March 1, 2025

Location: Barclays Center, Brooklyn, NY

How to Watch: Main card available on Amazon Prime PPV

PPV Price: $79.99

$79.99 Fight Start Times: Prelims: 6:00 p.m. ET on Amazon Prime Video Main Card: 8:00 p.m. ET on Amazon Prime PPV Estimated Ring Walks for Main Event: 10:00 p.m. ET



Davis vs. Roach Full Fight Card Results

Main Card (PBC PPV on Prime Video)

Gervonta Davis vs. Lamont Roach: WBA lightweight title

WBA lightweight title Jose Valenzuela vs. Gary Antuanne Russell: Super lightweight bout

Super lightweight bout Alberto Puello defeats Sandor Martin via split decision (115-113, 113-115, 116-112)

via split decision (115-113, 113-115, 116-112) Yoenis Tellez defeats Julian Williams via unanimous decision (118-110, 117-111, 119-109)

Undercard (PBC Prime Card Results)

Johan Gonzalez defeats Jarrett Hurd via split decision (96-94, 94-96, 98-92)

via split decision (96-94, 94-96, 98-92) David Whitmire defeats Angel Munoz via unanimous decision (60-54 x 3)

via unanimous decision (60-54 x 3) Deric Davis defeats Jamal Johnson via TKO (1:56 of Round 1)

Fight Highlights and Analysis

Alberto Puello vs. Sandor Martin

Alberto Puello entered the ring looking to defend his WBC super lightweight title and his undefeated record. Sandor Martin, known for his technical style, aimed to pull off an upset. Martin pressured Puello early with a strong game plan, using footwork and movement to stay elusive while landing solid shots. Puello, however, found success with counterstriking as the fight progressed.

Despite Martin appearing to land the more effective punches, Puello secured a split-decision victory. It marked Martin’s second title-fight loss by split decision in three years, having previously fallen to Teófimo López in 2022.

Yoenis Tellez vs. Julian Williams

Cuban rising star Yoenis Tellez impressed in his 10th professional bout, securing the WBA super welterweight interim title against former champion Julian Williams. Despite his relative inexperience, Tellez remained composed, gradually increasing his aggression throughout the fight. Williams, who had struggled in recent bouts, found himself overwhelmed by Tellez’s relentless offense.

Tellez dominated the later rounds, and by the 11th round, Williams’ face was severely swollen, requiring a medical check. The final scorecards confirmed Tellez’s clear victory, setting him up for future big-name fights.

Jarrett Hurd vs. Johan Gonzalez

Former unified junior middleweight champion Jarrett Hurd entered the ring with retirement on his mind, admitting beforehand that a loss would likely end his career. Unfortunately for Hurd, his lack of defensive sharpness and low energy levels allowed Johan Gonzalez to take control.

Gonzalez’s aggressive, high-output style put Hurd on the back foot, and although the judges returned a split-decision result, it was clear Gonzalez was the stronger fighter. Following the loss, Hurd announced his retirement, closing the chapter on a once-promising career.

David Whitmire vs. Angel Munoz

In an exciting welterweight contest, David Whitmire showcased superior skills over Angel Munoz. Using his jab effectively, Whitmire controlled the fight from the opening bell. His power shots to the body wore down Munoz, and by the later rounds, Whitmire was landing clean combinations at will.

Though Munoz remained game throughout, Whitmire’s performance left no doubt in the judges’ minds, securing a unanimous decision victory. At just 19 years old, Whitmire is a promising young talent to watch in the welterweight division.

Deric Davis vs. Jamal Johnson

Deric Davis continued his impressive run with a first-round knockout victory over Jamal Johnson. From the opening bell, Davis attacked aggressively, landing a devastating uppercut that dropped Johnson early. After a brief pause for Johnson to recover, Davis closed the show with another brutal sequence, forcing the referee to wave off the contest.

Davis improved to 6-0, with five of those wins coming via first-round knockout. His power and speed make him a dangerous prospect in the division.

Davis vs. Roach: Fight Preview and Prediction

Gervonta Davis: A Knockout Machine

Gervonta Davis (30-0, 28 KOs) has built a reputation as one of boxing’s most explosive finishers. Since winning his first world title in 2017, Davis has delivered highlight-reel knockouts, including stoppage victories over Ryan Garcia and Frank Martin. Ranked as the No. 8 pound-for-pound boxer by ESPN, Davis has his sights set on another dominant performance tonight.

Lamont Roach Jr.: The Underdog with a Point to Prove

Lamont Roach Jr. (25-1-1) may not carry the same knockout power as Davis, but his sharp boxing skills and technical ability have made him a top contender. Roach has rebounded strongly since his lone career loss in 2019, capturing the WBA super featherweight title and successfully defending it against Feargal McCrory.

Keys to Victory

Davis excels at using his lead hand to judge distance before unleashing devastating left hands. His ability to draw opponents in with feints and counter with power shots makes him a nightmare matchup for Roach.

Roach, on the other hand, relies on an active jab and solid counterpunching. However, he lacks Davis’ firepower, which could be a major disadvantage. If Roach hopes to win, he must control distance, avoid getting baited into Davis’ traps, and land his signature uppercut without leaving himself exposed.

Davis is the clear favorite and is expected to win via knockout. His power and speed could overwhelm Roach, especially if Roach makes the mistake of rushing in recklessly.