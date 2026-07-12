Gianni Infantino Announces Plans To Expand World Cup To 64 Teams Ahead Of The FIFA World Cup 2030; Key Details Inside

FIFA President Gianni Infantino has made a seismic, shocking statement revealing plans that the governing body intends to investigate growing the 2030 tournament from 48 teams to 64 teams. The enormous expansion news has come directly after the sport adopted the same size format, and the news is a testament to the ambitious global reach the administration is pushing towards. 2030 will see a monumental occasion, the centenary celebrations of the world-famous FIFA World Cup tournament. Executive management based in Zurich says that an expansion to 64 nations in the landmark edition of the global spectacle is to be analysed further, with an expanded FIFA World Cup set to be investigated after being submitted for formal review.

Unprecedented Multi-Continent Hosting Model Confirmed

The unique 2030 tournament is already scheduled to be spread across six distinct nations and three separate continents to celebrate 100 years of global football history. According to the approved framework, South American nations Uruguay, Argentina and Paraguay are scheduled to host exactly one match apiece at the very start of the competition to honour the inaugural 1930 tournament. Following the special opening fixtures, the remaining bulk of the tournament games will be split between the primary host nations Morocco, Portugal and Spain.

If the mega 64 team expansion receives the official green light, the total number of matches could skyrocket from 104 to a staggering 128 games, presenting an immense logistical challenge for the organising committees.

Centenary Centred Roadmap Outlines Global Football Operations

The special opening matches in South America will kick off the tournament, featuring a dedicated ceremony in Montevideo to honour the first world title. Following these introductory matches, the entire competitive apparatus will shift to Europe and North Africa, where the primary stages will advance. To prevent extreme physical exhaustion, the governing body has structured a built-in recovery timeline, granting the South American teams up to 12 days of transition time before they execute their subsequent group stage fixtures in Spain, Portugal, or Morocco.

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