Gianni Infantino Denies Allegations After UEFA Paid Six-Figure Sum To Woman

FIFA president Gianni Infantino has faced fresh scrutiny after a report claimed that UEFA paid a six-figure severance package to a woman who was allegedly in a relationship with him during his time as the European governing body’s general secretary.

According to The Telegraph, UEFA also covered the woman’s Master of Business Administration (MBA) course after her departure from the organisation. Infantino worked at UEFA before becoming FIFA president in 2016.

However, Infantino has strongly rejected the allegations, with FIFA issuing a statement on his behalf. The governing body said there had been no inappropriate conduct involving its president.

“FIFA president Gianni Infantino strongly denies these allegations, and they are categorically untrue. Any insinuation of inappropriate conduct or violation of statutes or regulations is defamatory,” a FIFA spokesman was quoted as saying by The Telegraph.

“No employee at UEFA and FIFA has ever raised a complaint regarding Mr Infantino’s behaviour because there never was an incident where he was involved. All company actions related to employees, including any departure and severance packages, have always been approved by the appropriate directors in accordance with all applicable regulations,” the statement added.

UEFA, meanwhile, acknowledged that a departure payment had been made to the individual mentioned in the report. The organisation also confirmed that fees for an MBA programme were covered.

However, UEFA insisted that the arrangement complied with the rules governing departing employees at the time. The organisation added that its regulations have since been strengthened.

“We are aware of the allegations and can confirm a departure payment was made to the individual in question, coupled with the payment of fees for an MBA course at a local business school,” UEFA was quoted as saying by Sky Sports.

“The payment was in line with the regulations that existed for departing staff at the time. Such regulations have been tightened since 2016 and the current staff regulations – which apply to all UEFA employees at whatever level – reflect those found in a modern, high-profile organisation,” it added.

The controversy comes at a challenging time for Infantino, who is attempting to maintain support amid opposition to an ambitious proposal involving the sale of a stake in the FIFA World Cup.

The proposal has reportedly triggered significant concern among several football associations, with some voices calling for Infantino to step down from his position.

Infantino’s current situation adds another layer of pressure as he continues to lead world football’s governing body. The latest allegations, however, remain disputed, with the FIFA president categorically denying any wrongdoing.