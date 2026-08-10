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Home > Sports News > Gianni Infantino Faces Major FIFA Revolt: UEFA, AFC And CONCACAF Accuse Him of ‘Deception’ Over World Cup Stake Sale

Gianni Infantino Faces Major FIFA Revolt: UEFA, AFC And CONCACAF Accuse Him of ‘Deception’ Over World Cup Stake Sale

UEFA, the Asian Football Confederation (AFC) and CONCACAF, which ​runs football in the Caribbean, North and Central America have issued an open letter to FIFA President Gianni Infantino over floating the idea of the sale of commercial rights to the World Cup.

Gianni Infantino Slammed By UEFA, AFC And CONCACAF Over World Cup Stake Sale; Open Letter Issued. Photo X
Gianni Infantino Slammed By UEFA, AFC And CONCACAF Over World Cup Stake Sale; Open Letter Issued. Photo X

Published By: Aayushman Vishwanathan
Published: Mon 2026-08-10 15:21 IST

UEFA, the Asian Football Confederation (AFC) and CONCACAF, which ​runs football in the Caribbean, North and Central America have issued an open letter to FIFA President Gianni Infantino over floating the idea of the sale of commercial rights to the World Cup. The lengthy later, now going viral, accused the Swiss-born sports administrator of breaking the important sporting bodies’ trust.

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“Football’s strength has always been its unity”

The statement, which stopped just short of openly calling for a new leadership, said that Infantino had broken trust “through deception” with the now abandoned proposal, had “placed himself above the collective” and the three confederations called for a fully independent review of ​what had happened.
“Football’s strength has always been its unity. We call for that unity to ​be honoured now, for leadership that serves football, not seeks to command it,” their open letter to the football family said.
The Swiss administrator has faced open revolt ⁠in the football world since he proposed and then abandoned a plan to carve off the commercial rights to the World Cup and sell 20% of them ​to private investors to raise about $4.2 billion. UEFA, backed by the AFC and CONCACAF, have threatened to boycott FIFA tournaments until they receive a promise that ​no similar schemes will be proposed in the future.
“Leadership in football is not a possession. It is not about holding – or demanding – power to be held. It is a duty of service to the football family that entrusts it. When trust is broken through deception, when an individual places himself above the collective that entrusted ​him with authority, that duty has been abandoned,” they said in Monday’s statement.
They also criticised a FIFA emergency meeting in Morocco last week, saying there was only one ​elected official present, while also calling for an independent review which FIFA would have no role in, to determine what led to this “profound failure of judgement.”
On Friday, Norwegian ‌Football Federation (NFF) ⁠President Lise Klaveness, seen by some as a potential candidate to replace Infantino, called on the 56-year-old to step down from the presidency immediately. Klaveness has long been an outspoken critic of Infantino.
After quelling in-house dissent at the emergency meeting on Wednesday, FIFA apologised to the 211 federations and Infantino rallied his support among the six confederations that make up the world governing body. Africa’s confederation CAF released a statement on behalf of its 54 members backing Infantino on ​Thursday with CONCACAF member Mexico following ​suit along with South American ⁠countries Argentina, Paraguay, Ecuador and Bolivia.
FIFA also ⁠echoed the statements of several of the bodies that supported Infantino, as well as one from South American confederation CONMEBOL. FIFA’s statement came after reports by The Daily Telegraph about payments made by UEFA to a former employee during Infantino’s time as the European governing body’s general secretary, allegations he has denied and ⁠that FIFA has ​rejected as unfounded.
Almost 70 of FIFA’s 211 member associations have said publicly they will ​vote for Infantino with around a dozen either withdrawing previously promised support or saying they will not vote for him. UEFA apart, the confederations who say they have lost confidence in Infantino ​are not completely united with several Asian nations backing him as well as Mexico from CONCACAF.
(With inputs from Reuters)
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Gianni Infantino Faces Major FIFA Revolt: UEFA, AFC And CONCACAF Accuse Him of ‘Deception’ Over World Cup Stake Sale
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Gianni Infantino Faces Major FIFA Revolt: UEFA, AFC And CONCACAF Accuse Him of ‘Deception’ Over World Cup Stake Sale

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Gianni Infantino Faces Major FIFA Revolt: UEFA, AFC And CONCACAF Accuse Him of ‘Deception’ Over World Cup Stake Sale

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Gianni Infantino Faces Major FIFA Revolt: UEFA, AFC And CONCACAF Accuse Him of ‘Deception’ Over World Cup Stake Sale
Gianni Infantino Faces Major FIFA Revolt: UEFA, AFC And CONCACAF Accuse Him of ‘Deception’ Over World Cup Stake Sale
Gianni Infantino Faces Major FIFA Revolt: UEFA, AFC And CONCACAF Accuse Him of ‘Deception’ Over World Cup Stake Sale
Gianni Infantino Faces Major FIFA Revolt: UEFA, AFC And CONCACAF Accuse Him of ‘Deception’ Over World Cup Stake Sale

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