Gianni Infantino Faces Major FIFA Revolt: UEFA, AFC And CONCACAF Accuse Him of ‘Deception’ Over World Cup Stake Sale

UEFA, the Asian Football Confederation (AFC) and CONCACAF, which runs football in the Caribbean, North and Central America have issued an open letter to FIFA President Gianni Infantino over floating the idea of the sale of commercial rights to the World Cup. The lengthy later, now going viral, accused the Swiss-born sports administrator of breaking the important sporting bodies’ trust.
“Football’s strength has always been its unity”
“Football’s strength has always been its unity. We call for that unity to be honoured now, for leadership that serves football, not seeks to command it,” their open letter to the football family said.
“Leadership in football is not a possession. It is not about holding – or demanding – power to be held. It is a duty of service to the football family that entrusts it. When trust is broken through deception, when an individual places himself above the collective that entrusted him with authority, that duty has been abandoned,” they said in Monday’s statement.