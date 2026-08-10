Gianni Infantino Faces Major FIFA Revolt: UEFA, AFC And CONCACAF Accuse Him of ‘Deception’ Over World Cup Stake Sale

“Leadership in football is not a possession. It is not about holding – or demanding – power to be held. It is a duty of service to the football family that entrusts it. When trust is broken through deception, when an individual places himself above the collective that entrusted ​him with authority, that duty has been abandoned,” they said in Monday’s statement.

They also criticised a FIFA emergency meeting in Morocco last week, saying there was only one ​elected official present, while also calling for an independent review which FIFA would have no role in, to determine what led to this “profound failure of judgement.”

On Friday, Norwegian ‌Football Federation (NFF) ⁠President Lise Klaveness, seen by some as a potential candidate to replace Infantino, called on the 56-year-old to step down from the presidency immediately. Klaveness has long been an outspoken critic of Infantino.

After quelling in-house dissent at the emergency meeting on Wednesday, FIFA apologised to the 211 federations and Infantino rallied his support among the six confederations that make up the world governing body. Africa’s confederation CAF released a statement on behalf of its 54 members backing Infantino on ​Thursday with CONCACAF member Mexico following ​suit along with South American ⁠countries Argentina, Paraguay, Ecuador and Bolivia.