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Home > Sports News > Gianni Infantino Future Update: Dutch Football Association Calls for New FIFA Leadership From 2027

Gianni Infantino Future Update: Dutch Football Association Calls for New FIFA Leadership From 2027

Gianni Infantino faces growing pressure as the Dutch Football Association withdraws its support for the FIFA president and calls for new leadership from 2027. KNVB also wants fundamental FIFA governance reforms following the FIFA Forward Enterprise controversy and widening European opposition.

The Dutch football federation calls for Gianni Infantino's replacement as FIFA President. Image Credit: Instagram
The Dutch football federation calls for Gianni Infantino's replacement as FIFA President. Image Credit: Instagram

Published By: Pragun Mehrotra
Published: Sun 2026-08-30 18:33 IST

Gianni Infantino Future Update: The Dutch Football Association has parted ways with the president of FIFA, Gianni Infantino, and has declared that they no longer trust his leadership. They have made a call for changes at the head of world football by the year 2027. They also suggested having an international meeting where they will discuss the manner in which FIFA should be organized in the future.

Dutch Federation Shows ‘No Trust’ in Gianni Infantino

A statement released by the Dutch football federation said that there is no trust or confidence in FIFA President Gianni Infantino. The statement further talked about a proposal and offered to host a summit to discuss FIFA’s future. 

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The statement from the Dutch football federation said, “We believe FIFA needs new leadership from 2027 onwards. But a new president alone is not enough. The way FIFA is governed must change as well.”

FIFA Forward Enterprise Controversy

According to the Dutch Football Federation (KNVB), the controversy around the withdrawn FIFA Forward Enterprise proposal, which was a major point of contention in the relationship between Infantino and them, was why. KNVB also discussed its view and position on FIFA with UEFA President Aleksander Ceferin. UEFA, as the regional governing body, has been leading the growing call for Infantino’s resignation since the World Cup sell-off plan was a huge failure and left a great division in football globally.

Many European football associations have stopped supporting the FIFA president; others have gone so far as demanding his removal from office. Yet, Infantino has shown no signs of giving up and leaving the presidency. KNVB emphasized that their campaign was never solely about getting rid of Infantino but rather changing FIFA fundamentally.

The statement from the football federation further read, “Withdrawing the proposal was necessary, but it does not restore the trust that has been lost. For us, this discussion must be about more than Gianni Infantino. The key question is: what kind of FIFA does football need?”

Also Read: Premier League 2026-27: Will Emiliano Martinez Play For Chelsea vs Brighton? Check Chelsea Debut Update

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Gianni Infantino Future Update: Dutch Football Association Calls for New FIFA Leadership From 2027
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