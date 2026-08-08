LIVE TV
LIVE TV
TRENDING |
8th Pay Commission Iran War Ind vs Eng 8th Pay Commission Iran War Ind vs Eng 8th Pay Commission Iran War Ind vs Eng 8th Pay Commission Iran War Ind vs Eng
LIVE TV
TRENDING |
8th Pay Commission Iran War Ind vs Eng 8th Pay Commission Iran War Ind vs Eng 8th Pay Commission Iran War Ind vs Eng 8th Pay Commission Iran War Ind vs Eng
LIVE TV
Home > Sports News > Gianni Infantino Under Fire: Romain Molina Questions FIFA’s Handling of Child Sexual Abuse After UEFA Payout Controversy

Gianni Infantino Under Fire: Romain Molina Questions FIFA’s Handling of Child Sexual Abuse After UEFA Payout Controversy

French investigative journalist Romain Molina has launched a fresh attack on FIFA president Gianni Infantino, raising serious questions over FIFA’s handling of child sexual abuse cases during his presidency. Molina’s comments come amid the latest controversy surrounding Infantino after reports that UEFA made a six-figure departure payment to a woman who allegedly had a relationship with the FIFA president during his time as UEFA general secretary.

How Do FIFA Presidential Elections Work? All You Need to Know About the Voting Process and Who Can Challenge Gianni Infantino
How Do FIFA Presidential Elections Work? All You Need to Know About the Voting Process and Who Can Challenge Gianni Infantino

Published By: Aditya Pimpale
Published: Sat 2026-08-08 18:03 IST

French Journalist Thrashes Gianni Infantino Over Sexual Abuse Cases: French investigative journalist Romain Molina has launched a fresh criticism of FIFA president Gianni Infantino, alleging that football’s governing body has failed to adequately address child sexual abuse cases during Infantino’s presidency. Molina’s comments come amid fresh controversy surrounding Infantino following reports that UEFA made a six-figure departure payment to a woman who allegedly had an affair with the FIFA president while he was UEFA’s general secretary.

In his post on X, Molina alleged that UEFA would only need to revisit cases of child sexual abuse that were allegedly covered up by FIFA under Infantino’s leadership if it wanted to investigate what he described as the governing body’s “dirty files”. He also claimed that abuse continues in some football structures and alleged that coaches accused or sanctioned over abuse have continued working despite disciplinary action.

You Might Be Interested In

Romain Molina Raises Jonathan Bukabakwa Case

Molina specifically referred to Jonathan Bukabakwa, claiming that the coach was officially suspended by FIFA for 20 years for abusing minors but continues to coach in Kinshasa. These are allegations raised by Molina and should not be treated as an independent finding of wrongdoing beyond the disciplinary action he referenced.

The allegations add another layer to the pressure surrounding Infantino, who has faced renewed scrutiny after reports emerged about a payment made by UEFA to a woman who allegedly had a relationship with him during his time at the European governing body.

What Are The Fresh Allegations Against Gianni Infantino?

According to reports, UEFA confirmed that a departure payment was made to the woman in question after her time at the organisation. Reports have alleged that the payment was connected to an affair involving Infantino, who was UEFA’s general secretary between 2009 and 2016.

Infantino has strongly denied the allegations. The latest controversy comes as the FIFA president faces scrutiny over his leadership and the fallout from plans involving private investment in the World Cup that were subsequently abandoned.

FIFA President Gianni Infantino Under Pressure

The latest claims have placed Infantino under renewed pressure, although the allegations raised by Molina concerning the handling of abuse cases are separate from the reported UEFA payment. The available reports and Molina’s post do not establish that Infantino personally committed or participated in sexual abuse.

You may also like
--------------------------------------------
Read about our editorial guidelines and standards here.
--------------------------------------------------

Stay informed on all the latest news, breaking news updates, and check all the important headlines in India news, World News, Sports News and Entertainment News on NewsX. Follow Us on Facebook, Twitter.

Add NewsX As A Trusted Source

Gianni Infantino Under Fire: Romain Molina Questions FIFA’s Handling of Child Sexual Abuse After UEFA Payout Controversy
Tags: fifa

RELATED News

Shillong Lajong FC Thrash Mumbay FC 5-0, Storm To Top Of Durand Cup Group E

Tottenham Hotspur vs Getafe Club Friendly Match Today: When and Where to Watch TOT vs GET Live Streaming, Kick Off Time, Team News, Predicted Playing XI, Prediction | All You Need to Know

SKM Salem Spartans vs Trichy Grand Cholas LIVE Streaming: Check When and Where To Watch TNPL 2026, SAL vs TRI Match 8 LIVE on Mobile, TV and Laptop

Central Delhi Kings vs Outer Delhi Warriors LIVE Streaming: Check When and Where To Watch DPL 2026, CDK vs ODW Match 17 LIVE on Mobile, TV and Laptop

More Than a Father: How the Late Jorge Messi Built and Shielded Lionel Messi’s Historic Football Career

LATEST NEWS

Amarnath Yatra Suspended From August 9 Amid Severe Weather And Track Maintenance

Which Country Produces The Most Dry Fruits In The World? The Answer May Surprise You

Ravi Kishan’s ‘Pehchaan, Money Follows’ Remark Goes Viral; BJP Uses Actor-MP’s Line In Gen Z Video

How Woman Accused Of Blackmailing Men Of Rs 6 Crore Via Dating Apps In Uttar Pradesh

How New Kalindi Kunj Bridge Could Ease Traffic And Likely To Spur Property Rates In Nearby Areas

From Shah Rukh Khan To Alia Bhatt: 7 Bollywood Stars Who Built Successful Businesses Beyond Films

Kamika Ekadashi 2026: August 8 or 9? Check Correct Date, Parana Time and Puja Rituals

Gianni Infantino Under Fire: Romain Molina Questions FIFA’s Handling of Child Sexual Abuse After UEFA Payout Controversy

More Than a Father: How the Late Jorge Messi Built and Shielded Lionel Messi’s Historic Football Career

Man Assaults Woman Passenger With Belt On Mumbai Local Train; Viral Video Sparks Outrage

Gianni Infantino Under Fire: Romain Molina Questions FIFA’s Handling of Child Sexual Abuse After UEFA Payout Controversy

Follow Us

Facebook Twitter Youtube Instagram

NewsX is India’s fastest growing English News Channel and enjoys highest viewership and highest time spent amongst educated urban Indians.

TOP CATEGORIES

QUICK LINKS

Gianni Infantino Under Fire: Romain Molina Questions FIFA’s Handling of Child Sexual Abuse After UEFA Payout Controversy

Follow Us

Facebook Instagram Twitter Youtube

NewsX is India’s fastest growing English News Channel and enjoys highest viewership and highest time spent amongst educated urban Indians.

TOP CATEGORIES

Group Websites

Gianni Infantino Under Fire: Romain Molina Questions FIFA’s Handling of Child Sexual Abuse After UEFA Payout Controversy
Gianni Infantino Under Fire: Romain Molina Questions FIFA’s Handling of Child Sexual Abuse After UEFA Payout Controversy
Gianni Infantino Under Fire: Romain Molina Questions FIFA’s Handling of Child Sexual Abuse After UEFA Payout Controversy
Gianni Infantino Under Fire: Romain Molina Questions FIFA’s Handling of Child Sexual Abuse After UEFA Payout Controversy

QUICK LINKS