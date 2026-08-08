French Journalist Thrashes Gianni Infantino Over Sexual Abuse Cases: French investigative journalist Romain Molina has launched a fresh criticism of FIFA president Gianni Infantino, alleging that football’s governing body has failed to adequately address child sexual abuse cases during Infantino’s presidency. Molina’s comments come amid fresh controversy surrounding Infantino following reports that UEFA made a six-figure departure payment to a woman who allegedly had an affair with the FIFA president while he was UEFA’s general secretary.

In his post on X, Molina alleged that UEFA would only need to revisit cases of child sexual abuse that were allegedly covered up by FIFA under Infantino’s leadership if it wanted to investigate what he described as the governing body’s “dirty files”. He also claimed that abuse continues in some football structures and alleged that coaches accused or sanctioned over abuse have continued working despite disciplinary action.

Romain Molina Raises Jonathan Bukabakwa Case

Molina specifically referred to Jonathan Bukabakwa, claiming that the coach was officially suspended by FIFA for 20 years for abusing minors but continues to coach in Kinshasa. These are allegations raised by Molina and should not be treated as an independent finding of wrongdoing beyond the disciplinary action he referenced.

The allegations add another layer to the pressure surrounding Infantino, who has faced renewed scrutiny after reports emerged about a payment made by UEFA to a woman who allegedly had a relationship with him during his time at the European governing body.

What Are The Fresh Allegations Against Gianni Infantino?

According to reports, UEFA confirmed that a departure payment was made to the woman in question after her time at the organisation. Reports have alleged that the payment was connected to an affair involving Infantino, who was UEFA’s general secretary between 2009 and 2016.

Infantino has strongly denied the allegations. The latest controversy comes as the FIFA president faces scrutiny over his leadership and the fallout from plans involving private investment in the World Cup that were subsequently abandoned.

FIFA President Gianni Infantino Under Pressure

The latest claims have placed Infantino under renewed pressure, although the allegations raised by Molina concerning the handling of abuse cases are separate from the reported UEFA payment. The available reports and Molina’s post do not establish that Infantino personally committed or participated in sexual abuse.