LIVE TV
LIVE TV
TRENDING |
8th Pay Commission Iran War Ind vs Eng 8th Pay Commission Iran War Ind vs Eng 8th Pay Commission Iran War Ind vs Eng 8th Pay Commission Iran War Ind vs Eng
LIVE TV
TRENDING |
8th Pay Commission Iran War Ind vs Eng 8th Pay Commission Iran War Ind vs Eng 8th Pay Commission Iran War Ind vs Eng 8th Pay Commission Iran War Ind vs Eng
LIVE TV
Home > Sports News > Gianni Infantino Under Pressure: UEFA Demands Answers From FIFA Before November 2 Deadline

Gianni Infantino Under Pressure: UEFA Demands Answers From FIFA Before November 2 Deadline

UEFA has demanded answers from FIFA president Gianni Infantino over 42 questions covering 12 topics, including the FIFA Forward Enterprise project and FIFA Peace Prize. UEFA general secretary Theodore Theodoridis wants accountability before Infantino's March 2027 FIFA presidential reelection.

Gianni Infantino has been criticised by UEFA. Image Credit: Instagram
Gianni Infantino has been criticised by UEFA. Image Credit: Instagram

Published By: Pragun Mehrotra
Published: Tue 2026-10-20 16:29 IST

UEFA vs FIFA Gianni Infantino: UEFA has sent a letter to FIFA seeking answers about Gianni Infantino’s presidency, including questions over the FIFA Forward Enterprise (FFE) project and the FIFA Peace Prize, by November 2, British media reported on Monday.

UEFA has led calls for Infantino to resign since he proposed the now-abandoned FFE project, which involved creating a company to run the commercial interests of FIFA competitions, including the World Cup, and selling a minority stake to private investors.

You Might Be Interested In

Gianni Infantino Apologises to FIFA Council And Its Members



The 56-year-old, who is up for reelection next year, apologised to the FIFA Council last week and told attendees to submit any questions they had about his governance in writing so he could answer them at the next meeting on December 16.

However, Sky Sports and other British media reported on Monday that UEFA General Secretary Theodore Theodoridis had written to his FIFA counterpart Mattias Grafstrom seeking a swift response to 42 questions covering 12 topics.

Infantino will stand for reelection in March 2027, with a November 18 deadline looming for potential candidates to submit their nominations.

UEFA Writes Letter to FIFA

“These questions require answers now,” Theodoridis wrote.

“They cannot be deferred until the next meeting of the FIFA Council – nor can future governance reforms substitute for scrutiny of decisions already taken and accountability for them.”

Reuters has not seen a copy of the letter. UEFA and FIFA did not immediately respond to an emailed request for comment.

You may also like
--------------------------------------------
Read about our editorial guidelines and standards here.
--------------------------------------------------

Stay informed on all the latest news, breaking news updates, and check all the important headlines in India news, World News, Sports News and Entertainment News on NewsX. Follow Us on Facebook, Twitter.

Add NewsX As A Trusted Source

Gianni Infantino Under Pressure: UEFA Demands Answers From FIFA Before November 2 Deadline
Tags: fifaGianni Infantinouefa

RELATED News

WATCH VIDEO: Sanju Samson Books Entire Theatre For Rajinikanth’s Jailer 2, Invites Teammates For Special Screening

WATCH VIDEO: Babar Azam’s Stumps Go Flying! Will Jacks Ends His 34-Run Stay Against England | PAK vs ENG, ODI Tri-Series

Shafali Verma Receives ICC Reprimand: Why Was India Women Star Sanctioned Against Zimbabwe?

Sanju Samson Books Entire Theatre For Jailer 2: The Rajinikanth Fan Moment That Included Team India — But With A Twist

WATCH VIDEO: Hardik Pandya Wins Hearts By Helping Fan Who Walked Nearly 2,400 Km From Lucknow To Meet Him

LATEST NEWS

IAF Chief AP Singh Flies Final Sortie in Kiran Aircraft

Gianni Infantino Under Pressure: UEFA Demands Answers From FIFA Before November 2 Deadline

Watch Video: UP Police Officer Slaps, Kicks And Punches Youths After Argument Over Jalebis

‘Copy Must Be Furnished Immediately’: Punjab And Haryana High Court On Government Notices To Block Social Media Pages

Shiva Sharma Murder Case: Shraddha Dubey Kept Changing Locations to Evade Police, Finally Arrested in Joint UP STF-Nagpur Operation

Amid ICC Sanctions, Expert Says India Can Bridge Divide on International Justice

Kashmir-Born Cricket Commentator Ashiq Amin Shah Is Turning Heads; A Major Breakthrough Could Be on the Horizon

Watch Video: ‘Akshara Mera Babu, Mera Beta Hai… Dil Se Sorry!’ Pawan Singh Apologises To Actress And Her Parents — Are They Getting Back Together?

Monkey Enters Home, Attacks Man Sleeping Under Mosquito Net; 10 Injured In UP’s Moradabad

Ravi Kishan Plays Lord Ram For The First Time, Has A Special Message For Young People

Gianni Infantino Under Pressure: UEFA Demands Answers From FIFA Before November 2 Deadline

Follow Us

Facebook Twitter Youtube Instagram

NewsX is India’s fastest growing English News Channel and enjoys highest viewership and highest time spent amongst educated urban Indians.

TOP CATEGORIES

QUICK LINKS

Gianni Infantino Under Pressure: UEFA Demands Answers From FIFA Before November 2 Deadline

Follow Us

Facebook Instagram Twitter Youtube

NewsX is India’s fastest growing English News Channel and enjoys highest viewership and highest time spent amongst educated urban Indians.

TOP CATEGORIES

Group Websites

Gianni Infantino Under Pressure: UEFA Demands Answers From FIFA Before November 2 Deadline
Gianni Infantino Under Pressure: UEFA Demands Answers From FIFA Before November 2 Deadline
Gianni Infantino Under Pressure: UEFA Demands Answers From FIFA Before November 2 Deadline
Gianni Infantino Under Pressure: UEFA Demands Answers From FIFA Before November 2 Deadline
Gianni Infantino Under Pressure: UEFA Demands Answers From FIFA Before November 2 Deadline

QUICK LINKS