Gianni Infantino’s 106,000km World Cup Journey Draws Criticism Over FIFA’s Green Commitments

FIFA president Gianni Infantino has come under fresh scrutiny after reports detailed the extent of his private jet travel during the 2026 FIFA World Cup, with environmental campaigners questioning whether his movements were consistent with football’s governing body’s climate commitments.

The 2026 edition was the biggest World Cup in history, featuring 48 teams, 104 matches and 16 host cities spread across the United States, Canada and Mexico. According to reports, Infantino attended 44 matches between the tournament opener on June 11 and the final between Spain and Argentina on July 19, visiting every host city during the competition.

His schedule frequently involved attending multiple matches on the same day, with some group-stage days reportedly requiring as many as three separate flights.

According to the Mirror’s analysis of flight data, Infantino travelled approximately 106,323 kilometres (66,066 miles) aboard a Gulfstream G650 private jet during the tournament, producing an estimated 1,020.3 tonnes of carbon dioxide equivalent (CO₂e). The journey covered a distance roughly equal to circling the Earth almost three times.

The BBC also reported that the Gulfstream G650ER, the aircraft believed to have been used, consumes around 1,817 litres of fuel per hour, using UK government greenhouse gas conversion methodology to estimate emissions.

The reports have reignited debate because FIFA has pledged to reduce greenhouse gas emissions by 50 per cent by 2030 and achieve net-zero emissions by 2040. Ahead of the tournament, the organisation highlighted sustainability measures including promoting public transport, electric vehicles, improved energy efficiency and regionalising team accommodation to reduce travel where possible.

Environmental organisations argued that Infantino’s reported travel undermined those commitments.

“As players and supporters struggled through extreme heat, Infantino’s Qatari private jet took him from VIP box to VIP box across his bloated tournament,” Fossil Free Football founder Frank Huisingh said.

“There could be no more perfect illustration for FIFA’s wilful blindness to the climate threats facing football and its fans.”

Katie Cross, chief executive of sports sustainability charity Pledgeball, said the reported emissions reflected “a complete disregard for the longevity of the game, the players and the fans who make it.” Andrew Simms of the New Weather Institute described the emissions as leaving behind “a cloud of contempt,” while Freddie Daley of the Cool Down Sport for Climate Action Network called the apparent reliance on private aviation “symptomatic of FIFA’s failings on the environment and sustainability.”

FIFA defended the president’s travel arrangements in a statement to BBC Sport.

A spokesperson said Infantino “routinely travels, together with relevant officials, on business and tournament-related matters and strives to visit member associations of FIFA whenever he can.”

The spokesperson added: “Sometimes travel is organised on commercial, including low-cost—airlines and sometimes it is on private charter, depending on which is more efficient and cost-effective under the circumstances.”

With the 2026 World Cup spanning an entire continent, FIFA insists operational requirements dictated the president’s travel. Nevertheless, the reports have intensified the debate over whether football’s leadership is matching its ambitious sustainability targets with its own actions.