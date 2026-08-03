Fédération Internationale de Football Association (FIFA) President Gianni Infantino’s possibility of being re-elected remains in severe doubt as Wales have declared its intention to withdraw support for the new term from 2027 to 2031. The development comes in the wake of Infantino’s failed plan to sell a stake in the World Cup’s commercial rights.

FIFA’s ambitious plan to unlock up to $4.2 billion from ‌private investors by selling a roughly 20% stake in a new entity overseeing competitions including the World Cup ended in retreat on Friday after fierce resistance from stakeholders. With the plan abandoned, attention has turned ​to the potential repercussions for Infantino, whose bid for another term as FIFA ​president could face increased scrutiny following the failed initiative.

Gianni Infantino’s tenure lamented for F ailure in Good Governance

Wales ⁠became the first national federation to formally withdraw its support for Infantino.

“The Football Association ​of Wales hereby confirms its withdrawal of support for the candidature of Mr. Gianni Infantino, ​for re-election as FIFA President for the 2027–2031 term. The recent failures in good governance, processes, leadership, values, stakeholder management, communications and sound judgement have led us to a ​position where Mr. Infantino has lost the confidence of the FAW to remain at ​the helm of world football. Failing to put the best interests of football first is a failure we ‌cannot accept ,” the Welsh FA said in a statement.