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Home > Sports News > Girona vs Arsenal Prediction: Live Streaming Details, Predicted Lineups, Injury News And All You Need to Know

Girona vs Arsenal Prediction: Live Streaming Details, Predicted Lineups, Injury News And All You Need to Know

Girona vs Arsenal prediction, live streaming, kick-off time, predicted lineups and injury news ahead of the pre-season friendly at Estadi Montilivi. Arsenal begin preparations for the 2026-27 season with Kai Havertz, Gabriel Martinelli and Viktor Gyokeres expected to feature.

Girona and Arsenal clash in a pre-season friendly. Image Credit: X
Girona and Arsenal clash in a pre-season friendly. Image Credit: X

Published By: Pragun Mehrotra
Published: Sat 2026-08-01 22:06 IST

Girona vs Arsenal Prediction: Arsenal are beginning their 2026-27 pre-season in Spain and will face Girona on Saturday at Estadi Montilivi. The game does not really define either side’s season but gives the Arsenal supporters the first opportunity to see some of their summer signings and returning star players who have come back for the club ahead of an important title-defense campaign. Whereas Girona are rebuilding themselves after the disappointment of their relegation from La Liga last season.

The Gunners are strong favorites to win, but Mikel Arteta tends to give a priority to getting the team ready for the season and also to check the bench depth by allowing a few less regular players to shine rather than just the result of this particular fixture.

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Girona vs Arsenal Match Details

Match Girona vs Arsenal
Date August 1, 2026
Venue Estadi Montilivi, Girona, Spain
Kick-off Time 7:00 PM BST / 11:30 PM IST
Competition Club Friendly
Live Streaming Arsenal App and Arsenal.com (subscription required)

Girona vs Arsenal Live Streaming Details

The pre-season friendly will most likely not be telecast in several regions. Still, supporters can catch a live broadcast of the game on Arsenal’s official digital platforms like Arsenal.com and the Arsenal App by subscribing to a paid streaming pass.

Arsenal Team News

The Gunners’ visit to Spain will see the absence of several key first-team players as they were granted extended breaks after 2026 FIFA World Cup participation. Bukayo Saka, Declan Rice, David Raya, Martin Zubimendi, Eberechi Eze, Mikel Merino, and Noni Madueke are some of the prominent players who will be missing.

There continues to be the problem of injuries. William Saliba has been ruled out through a major back issue, and Jurrien Timber is still in the process of recovering from a recurring groin problem. Christian Norgaard has also reportedly been hit by an injury. On the positive side for Arsenal fans, Viktor Gyokeres, Kai Havertz, Gabriel Martinelli, and Gabriel Magalhaes are all fit. New signing Christos Tzolis may get his initial chance to be seen in an Arsenal squad as a starting player.

Arsenal Predicted Lineup: Kepa; Ben White, Mosquera, Calafiori, Hincapie; Lewis-Skelly, Nwaneri; Dowman, Tzolis, Gabriel Martinelli; Kai Havertz.

Girona Team News

Girona head into this game following a very poor 2025-26 season where they got relegated from La Liga. Michel’s team is likely going to be a major trial as the Segunda División season approaches. Ex-Manchester United midfielder Donny van de Beek, Bryan Gil, and Moroccan player Azzedine Ounahi are some of the players that might play.

Girona Predicted Lineup: Gazzaniga; Arnau Martinez, Juanpe, Krejci, Blind; Herrera, Ounahi, Van de Beek; Bryan Gil, Stuani, Tsygankov.

Girona vs Arsenal Prediction

In pre-season games, it’s usually challenging to foresee the outcome of pre-season matches given the large numbers of substitutions and varying fitness levels. At any rate, the Gunners have a much more talented squad overall, which is why I think they will control the ball a lot.

Girona will most probably be a good match for Arsenal at their home ground. Still, Arsenal’s variety of attacking midfielders and their forwards, like Havertz, Martinelli, and Gyokeres, might turn the tide of the whole game. Arteta’s men are expected to kick off their summer plans on a high note.

Girona vs Arsenal Prediction: Girona 1-3 Arsenal.

Also Read: SAFF Championship 2026 Draw: India, Pakistan Clubbed in Same Group as Football Rivals Set For Blockbuster Clash

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Girona vs Arsenal Prediction: Live Streaming Details, Predicted Lineups, Injury News And All You Need to Know
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Girona vs Arsenal Prediction: Live Streaming Details, Predicted Lineups, Injury News And All You Need to Know
Girona vs Arsenal Prediction: Live Streaming Details, Predicted Lineups, Injury News And All You Need to Know
Girona vs Arsenal Prediction: Live Streaming Details, Predicted Lineups, Injury News And All You Need to Know
Girona vs Arsenal Prediction: Live Streaming Details, Predicted Lineups, Injury News And All You Need to Know

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