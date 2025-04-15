‘Glad To Be On The Winning Side’: Dhoni Breaks Silence After Five-Year Gap Between Awards

MS Dhoni becomes IPL’s oldest Player of the Match with a fiery 26* as CSK defeats LSG by five wickets, ending their winless run in IPL 2025. Next up: Mumbai Indians.

MS Dhoni, the legendary skipper of Chennai Super Kings (CSK), made headlines once again as he delivered a stunning unbeaten knock of 26 runs off just 11 balls to seal a dramatic win against Lucknow Super Giants (LSG) on Monday. His explosive finish helped CSK chase down the target with three balls to spare, bringing home their second win of IPL 2025.

Surprisingly, Dhoni was named Player of the Match, making him the oldest player in IPL history to receive the award. However, Dhoni humbly admitted that he wasn’t expecting the recognition.

“Even today, I was like, why are they giving me the award? Noor bowled really well,” Dhoni said during the post-match presentation, referring to CSK spinner Noor Ahmad’s key contribution with the ball.

Dhoni’s last Player of the Match award had come in 2019, making this his first such accolade in five years. Despite his heroics with the bat, he highlighted the combined bowling efforts, especially a crucial middle-over spell by Noor Ahmad and Ravindra Jadeja, as turning points in the match.

Alongside Dhoni, Shivam Dube played a steady hand, staying unbeaten on 43 runs off 37 balls and helping build a match-winning 57-run stand for the sixth wicket.

In terms of team strategy, CSK made two changes in the lineup. Jamie Overton and Shaik Rasheed were brought in, replacing Devon Conway and Ravichandran Ashwin. Explaining Ashwin’s exclusion, Dhoni noted that the veteran spinner was under pressure to bowl on unfavourable surfaces.

“We made a few changes where we could have more bowlers for the powerplay… If someone goes for runs, Noor can chip in with an over. This attack gives more options,” he said.

The match also saw Dhoni achieve another major milestone he became the first IPL wicketkeeper to record over 200 dismissals, further cementing his legacy in the league.

Reflecting on the team’s struggles, Dhoni said, “It’s good to win a game. When matches don’t go your way, God makes it very tough. This win gives us confidence and momentum.” Despite the win, CSK remains at the bottom of the IPL 2025 points table.

The five-time IPL champions will next face Mumbai Indians on April 20 at Wankhede Stadium, a high-stakes clash for both sides as they look to climb the standings.

