Home
Explore
Settings

Settings

×

Reading Mode

Adjust the reading mode to suit your reading needs.

Font Size

Fix the font size to suit your reading preferences

Language

Select the language of your choice. NewsX reports are available in 11 global languages.
Select Language
Tuesday, April 15, 2025
Live Tv
  • Home»
  • Sports»
  • ‘Glad To Be On The Winning Side’: Dhoni Breaks Silence After Five-Year Gap Between Awards

‘Glad To Be On The Winning Side’: Dhoni Breaks Silence After Five-Year Gap Between Awards

MS Dhoni becomes IPL’s oldest Player of the Match with a fiery 26* as CSK defeats LSG by five wickets, ending their winless run in IPL 2025. Next up: Mumbai Indians.

‘Glad To Be On The Winning Side’: Dhoni Breaks Silence After Five-Year Gap Between Awards

MS Dhoni Becomes Oldest IPL Player of the Match, Guides CSK to Victory Against LSG with Blazing Knock


MS Dhoni, the legendary skipper of Chennai Super Kings (CSK), made headlines once again as he delivered a stunning unbeaten knock of 26 runs off just 11 balls to seal a dramatic win against Lucknow Super Giants (LSG) on Monday. His explosive finish helped CSK chase down the target with three balls to spare, bringing home their second win of IPL 2025.

Surprisingly, Dhoni was named Player of the Match, making him the oldest player in IPL history to receive the award. However, Dhoni humbly admitted that he wasn’t expecting the recognition.
“Even today, I was like, why are they giving me the award? Noor bowled really well,” Dhoni said during the post-match presentation, referring to CSK spinner Noor Ahmad’s key contribution with the ball.

Dhoni’s last Player of the Match award had come in 2019, making this his first such accolade in five years. Despite his heroics with the bat, he highlighted the combined bowling efforts, especially a crucial middle-over spell by Noor Ahmad and Ravindra Jadeja, as turning points in the match.

Alongside Dhoni, Shivam Dube played a steady hand, staying unbeaten on 43 runs off 37 balls and helping build a match-winning 57-run stand for the sixth wicket.

Advertisement · Scroll to continue

In terms of team strategy, CSK made two changes in the lineup. Jamie Overton and Shaik Rasheed were brought in, replacing Devon Conway and Ravichandran Ashwin. Explaining Ashwin’s exclusion, Dhoni noted that the veteran spinner was under pressure to bowl on unfavourable surfaces.
“We made a few changes where we could have more bowlers for the powerplay… If someone goes for runs, Noor can chip in with an over. This attack gives more options,” he said.

The match also saw Dhoni achieve another major milestone he became the first IPL wicketkeeper to record over 200 dismissals, further cementing his legacy in the league.

Reflecting on the team’s struggles, Dhoni said, “It’s good to win a game. When matches don’t go your way, God makes it very tough. This win gives us confidence and momentum.” Despite the win, CSK remains at the bottom of the IPL 2025 points table.

The five-time IPL champions will next face Mumbai Indians on April 20 at Wankhede Stadium, a high-stakes clash for both sides as they look to climb the standings.

ALSO READ: Karun Nair Opens Up After Stunning Knock Against Mumbai Indians: ‘There Is No Value For Me’

Filed under

Chennai Super Kings CSK team CSK vs LSG match report Dhoni Dhoni milestone 200 dismissals Lucknow Super Giants highlights MS Dhoni Noor Ahmad CSK bowling

Kerala Education Minister

‘Violation Of Common Logic’: Kerala Minister V Sivankutty Slams NCERT’s Move To Give Hindi Names...
Indian Railway Sector Rev

Indian Railway Sector Revenue Projected To Grow By 5% In FY26, Driven By Strong Demand...
Smart Car Features To Dri

Smart Car Features To Drive Semiconductor Chip Costs To USD 1,200 Per Vehicle By 2030:...
newsx

Heatwave In April Already? Delhi To Cross 42°C; Himachal And West Bengal Brace For Rain
newsx

Watch: MS Dhoni’s Stunning Run-Out And 201st IPL Dismissal Prove He’s Still Got It At...
A 38-year-old woman in Be

Bengaluru: Why Was This Woman Beaten Brutally By Her Husband And Mob Outside A Mosque?
Advertisement · Scroll to continue
Advertisement · Scroll to continue

Also Read

‘Violation Of Common Logic’: Kerala Minister V Sivankutty Slams NCERT’s Move To Give Hindi Names To English-Medium Textbooks

‘Violation Of Common Logic’: Kerala Minister V Sivankutty Slams NCERT’s Move To Give Hindi Names...

Indian Railway Sector Revenue Projected To Grow By 5% In FY26, Driven By Strong Demand In Wagon Manufacturing: ICRA

Indian Railway Sector Revenue Projected To Grow By 5% In FY26, Driven By Strong Demand...

Smart Car Features To Drive Semiconductor Chip Costs To USD 1,200 Per Vehicle By 2030: NITI Aayog Report

Smart Car Features To Drive Semiconductor Chip Costs To USD 1,200 Per Vehicle By 2030:...

Heatwave In April Already? Delhi To Cross 42°C; Himachal And West Bengal Brace For Rain

Heatwave In April Already? Delhi To Cross 42°C; Himachal And West Bengal Brace For Rain

Watch: MS Dhoni’s Stunning Run-Out And 201st IPL Dismissal Prove He’s Still Got It At 43!

Watch: MS Dhoni’s Stunning Run-Out And 201st IPL Dismissal Prove He’s Still Got It At...

Entertainment

Rapper Tay-K Found Guilty of Murder in 2017 Killing of Photographer Mark Anthony Saldivar

Rapper Tay-K Found Guilty of Murder in 2017 Killing of Photographer Mark Anthony Saldivar

Paapa Essiedu To Play Snape As HBO Unveils First Major Casting For New ‘Harry Potter’ TV Series

Paapa Essiedu To Play Snape As HBO Unveils First Major Casting For New ‘Harry Potter’

What Song Did Katy Perry Sing In Space During Historic All-Women Flight? Blue Origins’ Co-Passenger Gayle King Has The Answer

What Song Did Katy Perry Sing In Space During Historic All-Women Flight? Blue Origins’ Co-Passenger

From Shatner to Katy Perry: Here’s A List Of Celebrities That Blue Origin Have Sent In Space

From Shatner to Katy Perry: Here’s A List Of Celebrities That Blue Origin Have Sent

I Want To Slap This Boy: Why Did Huma Qureshi Get Irked With Babil Khan In Front Of Paparazzi?

I Want To Slap This Boy: Why Did Huma Qureshi Get Irked With Babil Khan

Lifestyle

From Reels To Roots: How Artists Founds Their Stage on Social Media

From Reels To Roots: How Artists Founds Their Stage on Social Media

‘Travel To The Unknown’ Just Got Real! This Flight Tells You The Destination Only After Landing

‘Travel To The Unknown’ Just Got Real! This Flight Tells You The Destination Only After

Too Hot To Handle? Here Are The Must-Know Tips To Stay Safe During India’s Heatwave

Too Hot To Handle? Here Are The Must-Know Tips To Stay Safe During India’s Heatwave

Are You Ready To Beat The Heat? Check Out These Summer Drinks To Keep You Cool And Hydrated

Are You Ready To Beat The Heat? Check Out These Summer Drinks To Keep You

Why Is Navratri Celebrated Twice A Year And Why Is Chaitra Navratri Different?

Why Is Navratri Celebrated Twice A Year And Why Is Chaitra Navratri Different?