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Home > Sports News > Glasgow Weather Report: Will Rain And Gusty Winds Disrupt Neeraj Chopra vs Arshad Nadeem Commonwealth Games 2026 Men’s Javelin Throw Final?

Glasgow Weather Report: Will Rain And Gusty Winds Disrupt Neeraj Chopra vs Arshad Nadeem Commonwealth Games 2026 Men’s Javelin Throw Final?

The Commonwealth Games 2026 men’s javelin throw final could be heavily influenced by Glasgow weather, with cold temperatures, cloudy skies, and shifting winds challenging athletes. Olympic champion Neeraj Chopra highlighted difficult conditions after qualification, where no thrower reached the automatic qualification mark.

Glasgow weather report ahead of the Men's Javelin Throw Final at the Commonwealth Games 2026.
Glasgow weather report ahead of the Men's Javelin Throw Final at the Commonwealth Games 2026.

Published By: Pragun Mehrotra
Published: Fri 2026-07-31 22:28 IST

Glasgow Weather Report: The stage is set for one of the most eagerly anticipated athletics events of the Commonwealth Games 2026, with the men’s javelin throw final poised to deliver a thrilling contest between Olympic champions and some of the world’s top javelin throwers. Yet, it goes beyond the rivalry of the players as Scottish weather in Glasgow could very well be the difference that decides the medal winners.

Apart from fierce competition among the throwers, Glasgow is currently in a state of unpredictable weather, and the Scottish climate has already been challenging for the athletes in the qualification round.

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With no one athlete passing the automatic qualification mark at the Glasgow venue, it was difficult conditions there that had a major effect on performance levels in the qualification round. Neeraj Chopra achieved a throw of 79.61m as his best throw to make it to the finals, while some top competitors were unable to meet their performance targets as well due to the conditions.

Glasgow Weather Forecast for Commonwealth Games 2026 Men’s Javelin Final

In the run-up to the men’s javelin throw final, Glasgow’s weather is the main topic of conversation. The forecast, as far as it goes, says that daytime will be characterized by clouds and intermittent light rain showers, while the temperatures will hardly change and stay somewhat chilly.

Throwers at the javelin throw event are often at the mercy of natural conditions such as wind and cold temperatures, in which case their performance is really affected. 

What the competitors need to worry about most is the winds changing from one side to the other. A strong crosswind can necessitate an athlete to change his style at the very last hour, and the gust wind can hinder the athlete from controlling the flight path of the javelin.

Will Rain Affect the CWG 2026 Men’s Javelin Throw Final?

Naturally, the Men’s Javelin Throw Final is not expected to face interruptions due to rain. Yet, the presence of clouds with the possibility of occasional showers may not be very friendly to the athletes’ comfort. 

Even with that, the challenge continues to be the wind. Javelin throwers are so dependent on identifying wind patterns that an abrupt shift may be capable of preventing even the best and most muscular athletes from reaching or even surpassing their own personal distances.

Commonwealth Games 2026: Neeraj Chopra’s Remarks on Weather After Qualification Round

Neeraj Chopra was very much disappointed with the weather conditions at Glasgow after qualifying for the final in javelin throw. The Indian ace performed with a 79m throw but was honest enough about the challenges of such a cold weather and gusty winds.

Chopra said, “It was really cold and windy, but the throw was okay, the 79m throw. Conditions are not best for javelin throwers. Not only cold, but it’s really windy. The wind was also not in the front; sometimes it’s from the side. It’s really hard to process where we have to throw. Sometimes we think, ‘Okay, we’ll throw there’, but then the wind comes from the other side. And lots of throwers are struggling today. Nobody touched the automatic qualification mark. It was tough conditions, but we are happy that all three Indians are in the final.”

Also Read: Neeraj Chopra vs Arshad Nadeem Commonwealth Games 2026 Final: India vs Pakistan Battle For Javelin Throw Gold in Glasgow

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Glasgow Weather Report: Will Rain And Gusty Winds Disrupt Neeraj Chopra vs Arshad Nadeem Commonwealth Games 2026 Men’s Javelin Throw Final?
Tags: Commonwealth Games 2026CWG 2026Glasgow weatherjavelin throwneeraj chopra

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Glasgow Weather Report: Will Rain And Gusty Winds Disrupt Neeraj Chopra vs Arshad Nadeem Commonwealth Games 2026 Men’s Javelin Throw Final?
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Glasgow Weather Report: Will Rain And Gusty Winds Disrupt Neeraj Chopra vs Arshad Nadeem Commonwealth Games 2026 Men’s Javelin Throw Final?
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