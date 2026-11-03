Glenn Maxwell Retires: Australia’s Two-Time ODI World Cup Winner Bids Farewell To International Cricket

Glenn Maxwell Retirement: Australian all-rounder Glenn Maxwell has brought his international career to a close, stepping away from both first-class and List A cricket. The explosive batter, who previously retired from ODIs, will continue playing in the Big Bash League for Melbourne Stars after extending his contract through the 2027–28 season. His final appearance for Australia came during the 2026 T20 World Cup.

Maxwell leaves behind a career defined by unconventional strokeplay, match-changing performances and his ability to deliver under pressure. A two-time ODI World Cup winner, he also played a key role in Australia’s maiden T20 World Cup triumph in 2021, scoring the winning runs in the final against New Zealand.

The 38-year-old had remained available for T20 internationals after stepping away from the 50-over format in June 2025. However, following discussions around Australia’s plans for the future, Maxwell has decided to focus on his fitness and the remaining commitments in his franchise career.

Why Glenn Maxwell Decided To End His International Career

Speaking on The Final Word podcast, Maxwell explained that the decision developed through conversations with the Australian team management rather than a sudden announcement. With younger players getting opportunities in the national setup, he recognised that the team was beginning to look ahead.

“There wasn’t any pressure from that side [Australia team management], and we decided to sort of leave the door open,” Maxwell said.

He also acknowledged that Australia’s evolving plans and the need to expose emerging talent to international cricket had influenced his thinking. The team’s preparations for the 2028 Olympics are expected to bring further changes to its squad over the coming years.

Maxwell admitted he had hoped to receive one final opportunity to represent Australia at the Melbourne Cricket Ground (MCG), a venue close to his heart. However, he understood why the selectors were prioritising younger players.

Glenn Maxwell’s Final Australia Appearance And Career Numbers

Maxwell’s last international match was Australia’s T20 World Cup fixture against Oman in February 2026. He contributed with the ball, taking two wickets, but did not get an opportunity to bat as Australia’s campaign ended without a place in the knockout rounds.

Across 130 T20 internationals, Maxwell accumulated 2,897 runs at a strike rate of 154.42 and claimed 51 wickets. His five centuries in the format place him joint-first on the all-time list alongside Rohit Sharma.

His Test career was shorter, spanning seven appearances, with his final match coming in 2017. Maxwell scored 339 Test runs, including a century against India in Ranchi.

Melbourne Stars Remain Maxwell’s Focus

Although his international and state careers are over, Maxwell is not walking away from competitive cricket altogether. He remains committed to Melbourne Stars in the BBL, with his extended deal keeping him at the franchise until the 2027–28 season.

The all-rounder has also been managing a knee issue and plans to prioritise rehabilitation before the next Big Bash campaign. He said the prospect of returning for Australia’s upcoming white-ball series against England had crossed his mind, but he was ready to focus on recovery.

Maxwell’s decision also brings his first-class and List A journeys to an end. His final One-Day Cup appearance for Victoria prompted an emotional farewell to teammates who had supported him throughout his career.

For Australian cricket, Maxwell’s retirement closes a distinctive chapter. For the player himself, the next phase will centre on extending his playing career in franchise cricket while giving his body the attention it needs.