Glenn Maxwell To Make His Red Ball Return Against Queensland

New Delhi [India], October 11 (ANI): Glenn Maxwell will make his red-ball return in Cricket Australia’s Second XI four-day competition, as part of Victoria’s 12-man squad facing Queensland at Junction Oval starting Monday. This will be Maxwell’s first four-day match in over a year as he prepares for a possible spot in Australia’s Test tour of Sri Lanka early next year.

However, Maxwell is unlikely to participate in Victoria’s next Sheffield Shield match on October 20, just three days after the Second XI game ends. This Shield match will feature some of Australia’s Test players, including Steven Smith, Nathan Lyon, and Mitchell Starc, with Scott Boland also expected to return. The Second XI competition rules allow for 12 players to participate, with 11 batting and 11 bowling, enabling player rotation over the four days.

Maxwell’s workload is being carefully managed following a serious leg injury two years ago. Maxwell, who turns 36 on the first day of the match, has played only two first-class matches in the past five years.

Maxwell is expected to play the one-day domestic match against New South Wales on October 25, which might include Pat Cummins and Josh Hazlewood.

However, he is unlikely to be available for Victoria’s third or fourth Shield rounds, which coincide with Australia’s ODI and T20I series against Pakistan. Maxwell could be available for Victoria’s fifth and sixth Shield games before the BBL begins, likely playing at least one of those. Victoria faces Queensland on November 24 at the Gabba in a pink-ball game, then hosts Queensland at the MCG on December 6. Australia’s selectors might also give Maxwell a chance in a two-day pink-ball Prime Minister’s XI game against India in Canberra starting on November 30.

Maxwell is a strong contender for Australia’s Test tour of Sri Lanka due to his subcontinent experience.

He was part of the 2022 Sri Lanka tour and nearly played the first Test in Galle, valued for his spin-bowling and batting abilities in spin-friendly conditions.

Maxwell has played all seven of his Test matches in the subcontinent, with the last one in Bangladesh in 2017. Although the conditions in Shield cricket differ greatly from those in Sri Lanka, Maxwell and Australia’s selectors see value in him playing red-ball cricket for physical conditioning.

Victoria has also named state captain Will Sutherland for the Second XI game as he continues to recover from a serious back injury, bowling under restrictions.

Victorian Second XI squad: Will Sutherland (c), Austin Anlezark, Liam Blackford, Dylan Brasher, Xavier Crone, Harry Dixon, Jai Lemire, Reilley Mark, Glenn Maxwell, Jon Merlo, David Moody, Doug Warren. (ANI)

