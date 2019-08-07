Australian legend Glenn McGrath hailed Steve Smith for his centuries in both the innings and helped Australia beat England in the first Ashes Test.

Australian cricketing legend Glenn McGrath on Wednesday hailed former skipper and one of the best Kangaroo batsman, Steve Smith, for his outstanding batting in the first Ashes Test. McGrath said Steve Smith’s hundreds in both the innings of the first Test showed his class, what strong mental strength he has despite of going through such bad phase. Former Australian pacer was reffering to the ban Steve Smith served recently over sandpaper gate.

Smith struck brilliant 144 and 142 runs in both the innings against England and helped Australia to register a 251-run victory at the Edgbaston cricket stadium.

McGrath said one need talk and reply with the bat. He went through a really tough time, last 16-17 months since he was convicted in ball tempering in South Africa, it’s time to be leave behind what happened in the past.

The crowd was giving Smith a pretty hard time. Coming out of such tough situation and performing so good shows Steve’s mental strength.

He added it was Steve’s hunger for runs that he missed during ban of a year from Test cricket.

Smith just went out to bat and turned the table around. He was looking so confident and batted so easily like he had so much more time in the whole match than anyother player.

With Smith’s heroic innings, Australia easily defeated England. Comparing the second innings, England scored only 4 runs more than Steve Smith’s 142 and with help of Australian Nathan Lyon, who took 6 wickets, Kangaroos managed to bag the first Ashes Test.

