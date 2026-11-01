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Home > Sports News > Glenn Phillips Rewrites T20I History, Breaks Phil Salt’s Record With Record-Breaking Series Against India | IND vs NZ

Glenn Phillips Rewrites T20I History, Breaks Phil Salt’s Record With Record-Breaking Series Against India | IND vs NZ

Glenn Phillips Record vs India: Glenn Phillips has rewritten the T20I record books with a sensational series against India, finishing with the highest run tally in a bilateral series. The New Zealand star also topped the calendar-year run charts against a single opponent, underlining his remarkable consistency and dominance throughout 2026.

Glenn Phillips Rewrites T20I History, Breaks Phil Salt’s Record With Record-Breaking Series Against India | IND vs NZ

Published By: PRIYANSHU PRIYADARSHI
Published: Sun 2026-11-01 16:57 IST

Glenn Phillips Record vs India: New Zealand batter Glenn Phillips has etched his name into T20I history after producing a remarkable run-scoring campaign against India. The right-hander finished the five-match series with 341 runs, surpassing the previous record for the most runs by a batter in a bilateral T20I series.

Phillips went past England’s Phil Salt, who had accumulated 331 runs against the West Indies in 2023. His outstanding consistency also strengthened his position among the leading run-scorers against a single opponent in a calendar year, with the New Zealand star now having amassed 522 runs against India in 2026.

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Glenn Phillips Breaks Phil Salt’s Long-Standing T20I Record

Phillips delivered runs throughout the series, producing scores of 82 not out, 70, 17, 107 and 65 not out. His tally included a century and three half-centuries, underlining his impact across different match situations.

The 29-year-old brought up another unbeaten half-century in the fifth T20I at Seddon Park in Hamilton. His 65 not out off 38 deliveries helped New Zealand chase India’s 192-run target in 18 overs, securing a seven-wicket victory in the series finale.

Phillips’ contribution earned him the Player of the Series award, even though India had already secured the five-match contest by winning the first three games. New Zealand finished the series with consecutive victories, but the overall result remained 3-2 in India’s favour.

Most Runs In A Bilateral T20I Series

Phillips now occupies the top position on the all-time list for the most runs scored in a bilateral T20I series. Here are the leading performances:

  • 341 – Glenn Phillips vs India (2026)

  • 331 – Phil Salt vs West Indies (2023)

  • 316 – Mohammad Rizwan vs England (2022)

  • 297 – Sahil Chouhan vs Cyprus (2024)

  • 290 – Mark Chapman vs Pakistan (2023)

His 341-run campaign took him beyond Salt’s previous benchmark, while Rizwan, Chouhan and Chapman complete the top five.

Glenn Phillips Leads Run-Scoring Against India In 2026

Phillips has also enjoyed a prolific year against India, accumulating 522 runs in T20Is against the side during 2026. That figure places him at the top of the list of batters with the most runs against a single opposition in a calendar year.

The leading run-scorers in this category are:

  • 522 – Glenn Phillips vs India (2026)

  • 431 – Abhishek Sharma vs New Zealand (2026)

  • 398 – Sahibzada Farhan vs Sri Lanka (2026)

Phillips’ tally puts him ahead of India’s Abhishek Sharma and Pakistan’s Sahibzada Farhan in the supplied list of leading calendar-year performances against one opponent.

Tim Seifert Joins Phillips In New Zealand’s Hamilton Dominance

Phillips was not the only New Zealand batter to make a major impact in the final T20I. Tim Seifert produced a stunning 93 off 50 deliveries, striking 11 fours and five sixes to lead the hosts’ chase.

After India posted 191/8, Seifert shared a 73-run partnership with Daryl Mitchell before adding another 86 runs with Phillips. Seifert’s dismissal in the 16th over did little to slow New Zealand, as Phillips stayed at the crease to complete the chase alongside Bevon Jacobs.

While India walked away with the series trophy after a 3-2 result, Phillips’ record-breaking run and New Zealand’s strong finish provided plenty of talking points. The batter’s 341-run effort now stands as the benchmark in bilateral T20I series cricket.

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Glenn Phillips Rewrites T20I History, Breaks Phil Salt’s Record With Record-Breaking Series Against India | IND vs NZ
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Glenn Phillips Rewrites T20I History, Breaks Phil Salt’s Record With Record-Breaking Series Against India | IND vs NZ

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Glenn Phillips Rewrites T20I History, Breaks Phil Salt’s Record With Record-Breaking Series Against India | IND vs NZ
Glenn Phillips Rewrites T20I History, Breaks Phil Salt’s Record With Record-Breaking Series Against India | IND vs NZ
Glenn Phillips Rewrites T20I History, Breaks Phil Salt’s Record With Record-Breaking Series Against India | IND vs NZ
Glenn Phillips Rewrites T20I History, Breaks Phil Salt’s Record With Record-Breaking Series Against India | IND vs NZ
Glenn Phillips Rewrites T20I History, Breaks Phil Salt’s Record With Record-Breaking Series Against India | IND vs NZ

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