‘God Bless You’, Rahul Vaidya Sends Heartfelt Thanks To Virat Kohli Following Instagram Unblock

Rahul praised Virat as “India ka garv” and one of the greatest batsmen, while also addressing online abuse directed at his family, urging fans to spread positivity instead of negativity.

Singer Rahul Vaidya has expressed his gratitude to cricket superstar Virat Kohli after the latter unblocked him on Instagram. The incident comes after a brief social media spat sparked by Rahul’s comments on Virat’s Instagram activity.

Singer Rahul Vaidya has expressed his gratitude to cricket superstar Virat Kohli after the latter unblocked him on Instagram. The incident comes after a brief social media spat sparked by Rahul’s comments on Virat’s Instagram activity.

Rahul took to his Instagram Stories on Saturday evening to share a heartfelt message thanking Virat Kohli. He wrote, “Thank you @virat.kohli for unblocking me ❤️… you are one of the best batsmen cricket has ever seen and Aap India ka garv ho! 🇮🇳 Jai Hind 🙏 God bless you and your family ❤️🤗.”

View this post on Instagram Advertisement · Scroll to continue A post shared by RAHUL VAIDYA (@rahulvaidyarkv)

The controversy began when Rahul hinted at Virat Kohli liking a fan post dedicated to actress Avneet Kaur. Following this, Rahul claimed that Virat had blocked him on Instagram. In response to the backlash and abuse Rahul and his family received from some fans, the singer also urged people to avoid negativity.

In another post, Rahul addressed the online abuse directed at his wife, sister, and young daughter, saying, “Bhagwan aap sab ko sadbuddi de (May God grant you goodwill). I could write worse things, but I won’t because it only increases negativity which takes us nowhere!”

Rahul further emphasized his respect for Virat Kohli, saying, “Virat Kohli bhai, jo bhi kaha maine aapko, I didn’t feel bad because I know you are a very good human being. I remember you meeting me outside Manchester or Oval stadium and all the nice things you said about my singing. Love and peace to all.”

Earlier, Rahul had criticized Virat Kohli’s fans, calling them “jokers” for targeting his family with abuse, despite not being involved in the dispute. The episode highlights the often volatile nature of fan interactions on social media.

Virat Kohli recently made headlines after users noticed his verified Instagram account liked a post from a fan page dedicated to Avneet Kaur, leading to widespread speculation. Kohli later clarified the situation through his Instagram Stories.

ALSO READ: Babar Azam Reveals World T20 XI: Picks 2 Indians, Excludes Virat Kohli And Jasprit Bumrah