Sourav Ganguly takes a dig at the Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) for sending a Conflict of Interest notice to former Indian captain Rahul Dravid.
Ganguly took to Twitter saying that, sending conflict of interest to former cricketers is a new fashion in the Indian cricket. They think it is the best way to stay in the news. He added, may God help Indian cricket, now former Indian captain Rahul Dravid received a Conflict of Interest.
Former Indian spinner Harbhajan Singh also expressed his offendedness on his Twitter account saying, sending notice to a legend like Rahul Dravid is nothing less than insulting him. He added Indian cricket need better services.
Rahul David, who is the head coach of National Cricket Academy (NCA), received a notice from BCCI’s Ombudsman-cum-Ethics Officer Justice (Retd) DK Jain. Dravid got the notice on the basis of a complaint issued by Madhya Pradesh Cricket Association (MPCA) life member Sanjeev Gupta. According to Gupta’s complaint, Dravid is allegedly employed as the NCA Director and also working as vice-president of India Cements group, which owns by Indian Premier League (IPL) franchise Chennai Super Kings.
Justice Jain said, that he sent a notice to former Indian captain Rahul Dravid last week after getting the complaint from Sanjeev Gupta. Dravid has been given a two weeks time to reply to the notice. He added, after receiving Dravid’s reply he will decide whether to proceed or not.
Gupta filed similar types of complaint about Conflict of interest against VVS Laxman and Sachin Tendulkar. But BCCI had refused any complaint of conflicts against them.
