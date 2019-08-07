Former Indian skipper Sourav Ganguly slammed BCCI for sending conflict of interest notice to Rahul Dravid. He took to Twitter saying, sending conflict of interest is a new fashion in Indian cricket.

Ganguly took to Twitter saying that, sending conflict of interest to former cricketers is a new fashion in the Indian cricket. They think it is the best way to stay in the news. He added, may God help Indian cricket, now former Indian captain Rahul Dravid received a Conflict of Interest.

New fashion in indian cricket …..conflict of interest ….Best way to remain in news …god help indian cricket ……Dravid Gets Conflict of Interest Notice from BCCI Ethics Officer https://t.co/3cD6hc6vsv. — Sourav Ganguly (@SGanguly99) August 6, 2019

Former Indian spinner Harbhajan Singh also expressed his offendedness on his Twitter account saying, sending notice to a legend like Rahul Dravid is nothing less than insulting him. He added Indian cricket need better services.

Really ?? Don’t know where it’s heading to.. u can’t get better person thn him for indian cricket. Sending notice to these legends is like insulting them.. cricket need their services for betterment.. yes god save indian cricket 🙏 https://t.co/lioRClBl4l — Harbhajan Turbanator (@harbhajan_singh) August 6, 2019

Rahul David, who is the head coach of National Cricket Academy (NCA), received a notice from BCCI’s Ombudsman-cum-Ethics Officer Justice (Retd) DK Jain. Dravid got the notice on the basis of a complaint issued by Madhya Pradesh Cricket Association (MPCA) life member Sanjeev Gupta. According to Gupta’s complaint, Dravid is allegedly employed as the NCA Director and also working as vice-president of India Cements group, which owns by Indian Premier League (IPL) franchise Chennai Super Kings.

Justice Jain said, that he sent a notice to former Indian captain Rahul Dravid last week after getting the complaint from Sanjeev Gupta. Dravid has been given a two weeks time to reply to the notice. He added, after receiving Dravid’s reply he will decide whether to proceed or not.

Gupta filed similar types of complaint about Conflict of interest against VVS Laxman and Sachin Tendulkar. But BCCI had refused any complaint of conflicts against them.

Here’s how social media reacts to the former Indian skipper’s tweet on BCCI’s conflict of interest notice to Rahul Dravid:

#RahulDravid is doing great job as coach and he is an ideal example for selfless player and coach, perfect example for Gentleman. Don't understand why @BCCI always try to disturb for good person who is working selfless and in the insterest of Cricket.@BCCIdomestic — Pavan R Gachinmani (@rg_pavan) August 6, 2019

@BCCI are you serious?? Sir Rahul Dravid is served notice from "Ethics" officer?? Cricket of India once relied on a great WALL,

Currently it is going towards a great Fall,

All the buffoons and all the corrupt gang

Can never put the greatness together again!!!!! — Boss Baby (@bossbaby4u) August 7, 2019

Shastri nd kohli will destroy indian cricket..😏 — jamsheer kutty (@jam_the_jk) August 6, 2019

BCCI acting like that other Pakistani BCCI bank — ರಿಕ್ ಸಾಂ‌‌ಚೇಶ್ 🇮🇳 (@cadeepak7) August 6, 2019

😠😠😠what the hell is this @BCCI Stop this Ridiculous Actions… shame on u @BCCI — தல²⁷ʸʳˢᴬʲⁱᵗʰⁱˢᵐ 👑 THALA ᴺᴷᴾபிரபாகர் (@prabakar_raviRT) August 6, 2019

