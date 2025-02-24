Home
Tuesday, February 25, 2025
Live Tv
we-woman
  'God Rewarded Me,' Says Virat Kohli After Scoring Century And Beating Pakistan In ICC Champions Trophy

‘God Rewarded Me,’ Says Virat Kohli After Scoring Century And Beating Pakistan In ICC Champions Trophy

Virat Kohli delivered yet another masterclass, crafting his 51st ODI century against arch-rivals Pakistan. His composed brilliance anchored the chase, securing a dominant six-wicket victory in the ICC Champions Trophy 2025.

'God Rewarded Me,' Says Virat Kohli After Scoring Century And Beating Pakistan In ICC Champions Trophy

Virat Kohli delivered yet another masterclass, crafting his 51st ODI century against arch-rivals Pakistan in ICC Champions Trophy.


Virat Kohli delivered a masterclass in batting on Sunday, scoring his 51st One-Day International (ODI) century in India’s ICC Champions Trophy 2025 match against Pakistan at the Dubai International Cricket Stadium. His exceptional innings guided India to a comfortable six-wicket victory, securing their qualification for the next stage of the tournament.

Reflecting on his performance, Kohli expressed his emotions, stating, “To be honest, it feels good to be able to bat in that manner in an important game, to seal qualification. Feels good to contribute in a game where we lost Rohit [Sharma] early, had to put in the understanding of what we learnt in the last game. My job was to control the middle overs against the spinners without taking too many risks; towards the end, Shreyas accelerated, and I got a few boundaries as well.”

Crucial Partnerships Anchor India’s Chase

Virat Kohli walked in to bat after captain Rohit Sharma was dismissed early in the PowerPlay. He then built crucial partnerships with Shubman Gill and Shreyas Iyer, ensuring India’s chase remained on track as they pursued the 242-run target.

Sharing insights on his approach, Kohli remarked, “I have a decent understanding of my game. It is about keeping the outside noise away, staying in my space, and taking care of my energy levels and thoughts. It’s very easy to get pulled into expectations. My job is to stay in the present and do a job for the team. My keynote to myself is to put my 100% every ball in the field, and then God eventually rewards you.”

Virat Kohli Praises Teammates

The 36-year-old also credited Shubman Gill and Shreyas Iyer for their crucial contributions, acknowledging their roles in India’s successful chase.

“Shubman did well against Shaheen [Afridi], took him up. There’s a reason he’s the number one batter in the world. It was necessary to get about 60-70 runs in the PowerPlay, or we’d always be chasing the game. And then Shreyas is really coming into his own at number four. Did well in India, and now out here as well,” Kohli added.

After sealing the victory, an elated Kohli was seen celebrating with his teammates. Captain Rohit Sharma hugged and congratulated him, while Kohli, in a lighthearted moment, winked after the win.

