On Sunday, Rafael Benitez led Newcastle United defeated second-placed Jose Mourinho's Manchester United in the Premier League. Speaking about the match during the match post press conference, The Special One complemented Newcastle for fighting like animals and the gods of football wee behind Rafa Benitez's men. Mourinho added that the Magpies gave everything they had and the gods of football were with them.

Jose Mourinho’s winless run at St James’ Park continued on Sunday as host Newcastle United edge past Manchester United in the Premier League. Newcastle United forward Matt Ritchie scored the opening goal for The Magpies in the 65th minute which turned out to be the winning goal for Rafael Benitez side. For Mourinho’s Manchester United it was their second straight away defeat in the Premier League. Capitalising on United’s slumping defeat, Pepe Guardiola’s Manchester City who earlier thrashed 2014-15 Premier League champions Leicester City on Saturday to go 16 points clear at top of English League.

With City’s rampant success followed by United’s frustrating away loss to New Castle, Guardiola men only need 6 more wins to secure this season’s Premier League title. Addressing the media after United’s second away loss, the Special one labelled St James Park loss ‘beautiful’. Praising his last night opponents in the post-match conference, Jose Mourinho complemented Newcastle for fighting like animals and the gods of football wee behind Rafa Benitez’s men. “They fought like animals and I mean that as a compliment,” Mourinho was quoted as saying on Sky Sports. Jose believes that Newcastle played fantastically and the Red Devils were nowhere near them at St James’ Park. “They gave everything they had and the gods of football were with them,” the Special One added.

Speaking about the return of Paul Pogba in the United starting eleven, Mourinho said that there were no problems with the former Juventus player’s fitness. Earlier there were speculations that Pogba is featuring in United games as a substitute because of an injury. “I wanted a better way to come out in the first phase against a team defending in a compact block,” Mourinho said in a statement. “I tried that with the simplicity of Michael Carrick and to bring Alexis [Sanchez] to an area close to [Romelu] Lukaku, where he could be like a second striker,” he added.