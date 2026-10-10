‘Going to Have a Good Time at Anfield’: Haaland’s Confident Message to Man City Fans Ahead of Liverpool Showdown

Liverpool vs Manchester City: Manchester City striker Erling Haaland has expressed confidence ahead of Sunday’s blockbuster Premier League clash against Liverpool at Anfield, backing the travelling City supporters to enjoy the occasion. As City look to maintain their perfect start to the season, the Norwegian forward is relishing the challenge of facing one of their fiercest rivals on their home turf.

In an interview shared by JioStar, Haaland also spoke about his strong connection with Manchester City and his appreciation for the club’s fans. Both teams will be eager to make their mark in one of English football’s biggest fixtures. With the rivalry between Manchester City and Liverpool adding to the occasion, Sunday’s clash promises an intense battle at Anfield.

Erling Haaland Opens Up About His Connection With Manchester City

Haaland said Manchester City holds a special place in his life, given his family’s connection with the UK and his own experiences growing up around the club.

“I care a lot about this place, the UK in general. My mother lived here for ten years. They lived in Nottingham and Leeds, so they never lived in Manchester, but obviously my father trained over at Carrington every day during his Manchester City days. I spent my first four years here, and my brother was nine and my sister was six. So, it’s a special place for us. And I care a lot about Manchester City, I have to say. I care a lot about the fans because I’m a fan myself, and I feel with them as well,” Haaland said in an interview shared by JioStar.

Haaland Reflects on Manchester City’s Rivalry With Liverpool

The City striker also spoke about the significance of facing Liverpool, recalling how he followed the rivalry between Pep Guardiola and Jurgen Klopp.

“It’s always special to play against Liverpool, especially with Pep and Klopp going head-to-head over the years. I remember sitting in in Salzburg and Dortmund watching Liverpool vs Man City games, how much Pep and Klopp pushed each other. It’s always special to play games at Anfield. I’ve won there, I drew there, I lost, so it’s always special. Every Premier League game is different, and every game against Liverpool is always special.”

Haaland Backs Manchester City Fans Ahead of Anfield Clash

With the atmosphere at Anfield expected to add to the occasion, Haaland stressed the importance of team unity and maintaining a positive outlook, while backing Manchester City’s supporters to enjoy the contest.

“I am pretty sure that the Manchester City fans are going to have a good time when we visit Anfield. We have to stick together as a team. We must stay with each other, and we must stay positive. No matter what happens in life, we always have to have a smile. We have to spread the love to each other. Stick together, enjoy the ride, and smile. We have to stay positive, look ahead, and try to win football games, and try to enjoy the situation and the game,” he added.