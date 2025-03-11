Golf Icon Tiger Woods Undergoes Surgery for Achilles Injury

With Woods turning 50 later this year, questions remain about his future in professional golf. Some speculate that he might not return until the Hero World Challenge in December, his annual event in the Bahamas.

Golf legend Tiger Woods is set for another extended break from the sport after undergoing surgery to repair a ruptured left Achilles tendon. The 15-time major champion announced the injury on Tuesday, revealing that he sustained it while training at home.

“As I began to ramp up my own training and practice at home, I felt a sharp pain in my left Achilles, which was deemed to be ruptured,” Woods shared in a social media post.

Advertisement · Scroll to continue

The surgery was performed by Dr. Charlton Stucken at the Hospital for Special Surgery in West Palm Beach, Florida. According to Dr. Stucken, the procedure was minimally invasive and went smoothly, with a full recovery expected. Woods has since returned home and is focusing on his rehabilitation. “I am back home now and plan to focus on my recovery and rehab. Thank you for all the support,” he added.

Long history of injuries

This latest setback adds to a long history of injuries and surgeries for Woods. Last September, he underwent another back procedure and had yet to make an appearance on the PGA Tour this year. He had participated in four TGL matches and was initially expected to compete in the upcoming Masters, but his latest injury has ruled him out indefinitely.

Advertisement · Scroll to continue

Comparisons have been drawn to Bernhard Langer, who tore his Achilles tendon on Feb. 1 last year and returned to competition just three months later, eventually winning the Charles Schwab Cup Championship in November. However, medical experts note that Woods’ injury a complete rupture differs significantly from a standard Achilles tear, making a similarly quick recovery unlikely.

With Woods turning 50 later this year, questions remain about his future in professional golf. Some speculate that he might not return until the Hero World Challenge in December, his annual event in the Bahamas. His attendance at next month’s Masters Champions Dinner could offer further insight into his progress.

For now, Woods’ comeback timeline remains uncertain, and golf fans around the world will be eagerly watching for any updates on his recovery and potential return to competition.

ALSO READ: Liverpool vs PSG: Reds Aim To Protect 1-0 Lead In Champions League Clash at Anfield