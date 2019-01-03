Chelsea manager Maurizio Sarri, who coached Gonzalo Higuain at Napoli, was keen on reinforcing his attacking options this January given how both Olivier Giroud and Alvaro Morata have been struggling at Stamford Bridge.

Just a couple of hours after signing Christian Pulisic from Borussia Dortmund in a blockbuster deal worth £58 million, Chelsea were dealt a big blow in its pursuit of a star striker. The chances of signing long-term target Gonzalo Higuain from AC Milan were dashed after several complexities emerged while the two clubs sat together to complete the potential deal for the Argentine.

Chelsea manager Maurizio Sarri, who coached Gonzalo Higuain at Napoli, was keen on reinforcing his attacking options this January given how both Olivier Giroud and Alvaro Morata have been struggling at Stamford Bridge. Higuain, who has been on loan at AC Milan from Juventus, has endured an equally turbulent campaign scoring just 5 goals in the ongoing season so far.

It is being reported that Chelsea is now looking elsewhere to sign a striker to lighten the burden on talisman Eden Hazard. The Belgian has been in sensational form this season but even he has been a subject to a transfer away from the Blues with Real Madrid being favourites to land him. Hence, the Premier League giants are pro-active in the January transfer window.

