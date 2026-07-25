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Home > Sports News > Good News For Indian Football Fans! Brazil In Advanced Talks To Play International Friendly In Kolkata: Report

Good News For Indian Football Fans! Brazil In Advanced Talks To Play International Friendly In Kolkata: Report

Brazil are reportedly in talks to play an international friendly in Kolkata later this year, raising hopes of a historic match for Indian football fans.

Good News For Indian Football Fans! Brazil In Talks To Play International Friendly In Kolkata: Report. Photo X
Good News For Indian Football Fans! Brazil In Talks To Play International Friendly In Kolkata: Report. Photo X

Published By: Debayan Bhattacharyya
Published: Sat 2026-07-25 03:35 IST

Indian football fans could soon witness one of the biggest international football spectacles ever hosted in the country, with Brazil reportedly in advanced talks to play an international friendly in Kolkata later this year.

According to a report by ESPN Brasil, the Brazilian Football Confederation (CBF) is exploring the possibility of scheduling a friendly in India during the September-October FIFA international window. The proposed match is expected to take place in Kolkata, a city widely regarded as the football capital of India due to its rich footballing heritage and passionate fan base.

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If the negotiations are finalised, it would mark the first time in decades that Brazil’s senior men’s national team has played on Indian soil. The Selecao are expected to play six or seven international friendlies as part of their preparations ahead of future competitions, with India emerging as one of the potential destinations.

The prospect of Brazil visiting Kolkata has already generated enormous excitement among Indian supporters. The city has long shared a special bond with Brazilian football, with generations of fans passionately backing the five-time FIFA World Cup winners during global tournaments. Even after Brazil’s exit from the 2026 FIFA World Cup, large sections of Kolkata continued to celebrate the team’s legacy and follow their progress closely.

Although neither the CBF nor the All India Football Federation (AIFF) has officially confirmed the fixture, the report suggests discussions are progressing over hosting the match at Salt Lake Stadium, one of India’s most iconic football venues.

Brazil are among the most decorated teams in football history, having won a record five FIFA World Cup titles. The South American giants have featured legends such as Pelé, Zico, Romário, Ronaldo Nazário, Ronaldinho and Kaká, while the current generation continues to boast world-class stars.

A Brazil visit would also represent a landmark moment for Indian football. Kolkata has hosted several high-profile football events over the years, including FIFA tournaments, AFC competitions and exhibition matches featuring former Brazilian greats and even Lionel Messi’s Argentina. However, a competitive international featuring Brazil’s senior national side would be unprecedented in the modern era and is expected to attract a packed stadium and global attention. 

For now, Indian fans will have to wait for official confirmation. But if the negotiations are successful, the famous yellow shirts of Brazil could soon grace the turf of Salt Lake Stadium, giving Indian football enthusiasts an unforgettable opportunity to watch one of the sport’s greatest national teams in action.

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Good News For Indian Football Fans! Brazil In Advanced Talks To Play International Friendly In Kolkata: Report
Tags: brazil football indiaBrazil football teambrazil india friendlybrazil kolkata friendlybrazil vs indiaKolkata Football

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Good News For Indian Football Fans! Brazil In Advanced Talks To Play International Friendly In Kolkata: Report

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Good News For Indian Football Fans! Brazil In Advanced Talks To Play International Friendly In Kolkata: Report
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