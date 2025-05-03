Good News For KKR: Powell Gives Update On Ajinkya Rahane’s Injury, Says He’s Showing Progress

Despite a rocky season so far, all-rounder Rovman Powell believes the defending champions still have a fighting chance to turn things around in the remaining fixtures.

Kolkata Knight Riders are gearing up for a crucial encounter against Rajasthan Royals at Eden Gardens as they aim to revive their playoff hopes in the 18th edition of the Indian Premier League (IPL).

Despite a rocky season so far, all-rounder Rovman Powell believes the defending champions still have a fighting chance to turn things around in the remaining fixtures.

“Destiny Still in Our Hands”

KKR currently sit at seventh on the points table with only four wins from 10 games. One match was washed out due to rain, while the team suffered five defeats.

“It’s a position that we did not want to find ourselves in at the start of the competition, but once our destiny is still in our own hands, and it’s a good place to be,” Powell stated during the post-match press conference.

The West Indian cricketer emphasized the importance of focusing on each match individually.

“We can’t look at the realistic picture at the end. We have to look at it one game at a time. And our opponent for the next one is Rajasthan Royals, so we have to try our best to them,” he said.

Batting Woes Acknowledged, But Belief Remains

Powell was candid about the team’s struggles with the bat this season but remained hopeful.

“It’s an exciting batting unit. We scored 200 on a few occasions, and a lot of our batters haven’t done what they want to do. So it’s just for us, each and every game, to keep on getting better.”

He highlighted the experience of the overseas players in helping younger members handle pressure, saying, “For us as overseas guys who have played more cricket around the world, who have been in these positions a lot more, it’s important for us to guide them and show them that it’s still normal cricket.”

Rahane Injury Update Brings Encouragement

Providing an update on captain Ajinkya Rahane’s hand injury, Powell offered a glimmer of hope for fans and the squad.

Rahane had to leave the field after being hit on the hand while fielding during the match against Delhi Capitals. He did not return for the remainder of the game, prompting concerns about his fitness.

“He has shown progressive improvement over the last few days. That is a good sign going into tomorrow. It’s important for us to have him–he’s our captain, he’s been one of our batters who have been a shining light throughout the competition.”

As KKR looks to regain form in the latter half of the season, Powell remained upbeat about their chances.

“We all know that the IPL is won by the team that finds momentum at the back end of the competition, and if we can do that, we give ourselves the best chance of being champions.”

