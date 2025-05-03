Home
Explore
Settings

Settings

×

Reading Mode

Adjust the reading mode to suit your reading needs.

Font Size

Fix the font size to suit your reading preferences

Language

Select the language of your choice. NewsX reports are available in 11 global languages.
Select Language
Sunday, May 4, 2025
Live Tv
  • Home»
  • Sports»
  • Good News For KKR: Powell Gives Update On Ajinkya Rahane’s Injury, Says He’s Showing Progress

Good News For KKR: Powell Gives Update On Ajinkya Rahane’s Injury, Says He’s Showing Progress

Despite a rocky season so far, all-rounder Rovman Powell believes the defending champions still have a fighting chance to turn things around in the remaining fixtures.

Good News For KKR: Powell Gives Update On Ajinkya Rahane’s Injury, Says He’s Showing Progress

Good News For KKR: Powell Gives Update On Rahane's Injury, Says He's Showing Progress


Kolkata Knight Riders are gearing up for a crucial encounter against Rajasthan Royals at Eden Gardens as they aim to revive their playoff hopes in the 18th edition of the Indian Premier League (IPL).

Despite a rocky season so far, all-rounder Rovman Powell believes the defending champions still have a fighting chance to turn things around in the remaining fixtures.

“Destiny Still in Our Hands”

KKR currently sit at seventh on the points table with only four wins from 10 games. One match was washed out due to rain, while the team suffered five defeats.

“It’s a position that we did not want to find ourselves in at the start of the competition, but once our destiny is still in our own hands, and it’s a good place to be,” Powell stated during the post-match press conference.

Advertisement · Scroll to continue

The West Indian cricketer emphasized the importance of focusing on each match individually.

“We can’t look at the realistic picture at the end. We have to look at it one game at a time. And our opponent for the next one is Rajasthan Royals, so we have to try our best to them,” he said.

Batting Woes Acknowledged, But Belief Remains

Powell was candid about the team’s struggles with the bat this season but remained hopeful.

“It’s an exciting batting unit. We scored 200 on a few occasions, and a lot of our batters haven’t done what they want to do. So it’s just for us, each and every game, to keep on getting better.”

He highlighted the experience of the overseas players in helping younger members handle pressure, saying, “For us as overseas guys who have played more cricket around the world, who have been in these positions a lot more, it’s important for us to guide them and show them that it’s still normal cricket.”

Rahane Injury Update Brings Encouragement

Providing an update on captain Ajinkya Rahane’s hand injury, Powell offered a glimmer of hope for fans and the squad.

Rahane had to leave the field after being hit on the hand while fielding during the match against Delhi Capitals. He did not return for the remainder of the game, prompting concerns about his fitness.

“He has shown progressive improvement over the last few days. That is a good sign going into tomorrow. It’s important for us to have him–he’s our captain, he’s been one of our batters who have been a shining light throughout the competition.”

As KKR looks to regain form in the latter half of the season, Powell remained upbeat about their chances.

“We all know that the IPL is won by the team that finds momentum at the back end of the competition, and if we can do that, we give ourselves the best chance of being champions.”

(With Inputs From ANI)

ALSO READ: Rashid Khan Reveals His Secret To Taking Stunning High Catches: ‘I Love…’

 

Filed under

Ajinkya Rahane ipl Kolkata Knight Riders

Pakistan's military can s

Pakistan’s Military Facing Critical Artillery Shortage, Can Sustain War For Only Four Days: Report
newsx

Kagiso Rabada Banned: South African Pacer Tests Positive For Banned Substance
newsx

Watch: Romario Shepherd’s Monster Over That Sends CSK Into a Spin
Krishnamurthy Subramanian

Who Is Krishnamurthy Subramanian, And Why Was He Recalled Early From His IMF Role?
newsx

MS Dhoni Takes Responsibility For CSK’s Defeat: ‘I felt I Should Have…’
Aryna Sabalenka beats Coc

Aryna Sabalenka Defeats Coco Gauff To Win Third Madrid Open Title
Advertisement · Scroll to continue
Advertisement · Scroll to continue

Also Read

Pakistan’s Military Facing Critical Artillery Shortage, Can Sustain War For Only Four Days: Report

Pakistan’s Military Facing Critical Artillery Shortage, Can Sustain War For Only Four Days: Report

Kagiso Rabada Banned: South African Pacer Tests Positive For Banned Substance

Kagiso Rabada Banned: South African Pacer Tests Positive For Banned Substance

Watch: Romario Shepherd’s Monster Over That Sends CSK Into a Spin

Watch: Romario Shepherd’s Monster Over That Sends CSK Into a Spin

Who Is Krishnamurthy Subramanian, And Why Was He Recalled Early From His IMF Role?

Who Is Krishnamurthy Subramanian, And Why Was He Recalled Early From His IMF Role?

MS Dhoni Takes Responsibility For CSK’s Defeat: ‘I felt I Should Have…’

MS Dhoni Takes Responsibility For CSK’s Defeat: ‘I felt I Should Have…’

Entertainment

Vijay Deverakonda Clears The Air On ‘Tribal’ Remark: It Was Never A Reference To Scheduled Tribes Classification

Vijay Deverakonda Clears The Air On ‘Tribal’ Remark: It Was Never A Reference To Scheduled

Why Did Apoorva Mukhija Dial Rhea Chakraborty During India’s Got Latent Controversy? ‘The Only Option I Had…’

Why Did Apoorva Mukhija Dial Rhea Chakraborty During India’s Got Latent Controversy? ‘The Only Option

When Did Shahid Kapoor Marry Mira Rajput? Actor’s Wife Recalls Feeling Isolated During Initial Years: I Wish I Could….

When Did Shahid Kapoor Marry Mira Rajput? Actor’s Wife Recalls Feeling Isolated During Initial Years:

When Did Himesh Reshammiya Launch Deepika Padukone? Mika Singh Claims Actress Doesn’t Give Him Due Credit

When Did Himesh Reshammiya Launch Deepika Padukone? Mika Singh Claims Actress Doesn’t Give Him Due

Will AI Soon Replace Top Actors Like SRK-Amitabh In Bollywood? Shekhar Kapur Says, ‘I Will Own The Copyright’

Will AI Soon Replace Top Actors Like SRK-Amitabh In Bollywood? Shekhar Kapur Says, ‘I Will

Lifestyle

Can Money Make You Moral? Study Reveals The Prosocial Side Of Wealth

Can Money Make You Moral? Study Reveals The Prosocial Side Of Wealth

JD Vance Visits Amer Fort And Hawa Mahal In Jaipur With Family; What Makes The Two Monuments So Iconic?

JD Vance Visits Amer Fort And Hawa Mahal In Jaipur With Family; What Makes The

From Reel to Real: How Social Media is Shaping Bollywood’s New Age Stardom

From Reel to Real: How Social Media is Shaping Bollywood’s New Age Stardom

Swipe Left, Swipe Right! Mass Married Men Are On Dating Apps, But Why?

Swipe Left, Swipe Right! Mass Married Men Are On Dating Apps, But Why?

From Reels To Roots: How Artists Founds Their Stage on Social Media

From Reels To Roots: How Artists Founds Their Stage on Social Media