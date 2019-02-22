The government has forwarded the message to the Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) and Committee of Administrators (CoA) to do not play against Pakistan, reports quoting sources said.

Govt informs BCCI to not play Pakistan in World Cup 2019: India is ready not to play against arch-rivals Pakistan in the upcoming World Cup match scheduled in June. The government has forwarded the message to the Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) and Committee of Administrators (CoA) to do not play against Pakistan, reports quoting sources said.

The CoA and BCCI are currently holding a meeting where they are supposed to decide whether India will play Pakistan or not. The CoA was appointed by the Supreme Court of India on Thursday. According to reports, BCCI and CoA will apprise International Cricket Council about the country’s decision.

The rivals, Indian and Pakistan, were scheduled to face each other in Manchester on June 16. But after the Pulwama terror attack, people including former cricketers have called for a boycott.

