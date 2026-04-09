Grand National 2026: Date, Time, Horses, Odds, Favourites, How to Watch on TV in India

When the Cheltenham Festival wraps up in 2026, focus will naturally be on the legendary Grand National, the most prestigious event in the British horse racing calendar.

Despite being around for nearly 190 years, the Grand National is still one of the major sports events in the UK, attracting not only hardcore fans but also casual punters. There is nothing to suggest this year will be any different.

Last year’s winning jockey, Nick Rockett, will once again ride the same horse, hoping for back-to-back victories. On the other hand, bookmakers have once again preferred I Am Maximus, the 2024 winner and the runner-up last year.

Confirmed jockey bookings for the Grand National: I Am Maximus – Paul Townend

Nick Rockett – Tom Bellamy

Banbridge – J. J. Slevin

Grangeclare West – Patrick Mullins

Gerri Colombe – Jack Kennedy

Haiti Couleurs – Sean Bowen

Spillane’s Tower – Simon Torrens

Firefox – Keith… pic.twitter.com/NjBYqgB20G — William Hill Racing (@WillHillRacing) April 8, 2026

Grand National date, time, location, race info

When: Saturday, April 11 at 4 p.m. BST, (9:30 PM (IST)

Where: Aintree Racecourse, Liverpool

Full race schedule

Day 1: Opening Day (Thursday, April 9)

4.05 p.m: The William Hill Aintree Hurdle Race (Class 1, Grade 1)

4.40 p.m: The Close Brothers Red Rum Handicap Steeple Chase (Class 1, Prem Handicap)

5.15 p.m: The Goffs Nickel Coin Mares’ Standard Open National Hunt Flat Race (Class 1, Grade 2).

4.05 p.m BST — The William Hill Aintree Hurdle (Class 1) (Grade 1) 2m 4f

Day 2: Ladies Day (Friday, April 10)

1.45 p.m: Huyton Asphalt Franny Blennerhassett Memorial Mildmay Novices’ Chase (Grade 1) 3m 1f

2.20 p.m: William Hill Handicap Hurdle 2m 4f

2.55 p.m: Trustatrader Top Novices’ Hurdle (Grade 1) 2m

3.30 p.m: My Pension Expert Melling Chase (Grade 1) 2m 4f

4.05 p.m: Randox Supporting Prostate Cancer UK Topham Handicap Chase 2m 5f

4.40 p.m: Sefton Novices’ Hurdle (Grade 1) 3m ½f

5.15 p.m: Hallgarten and Novum Wines Handicap Hurdle 2m ½f

Day 3: Grand National Day (Saturday, April 11)

1.20 p.m: William Hill Top Price Guarantee Handicap Hurdle 3m ½f

1.55 p.m: Turners Mersey Novices’ Hurdle (Grade 1) 2m 4f

2.30 p.m: William Hill Freebooter Handicap Chase 3m 1f

3.05 p.m: Liverpool Hurdle 3m ½f

4 p.m: Randox Grand National 4m 2½f

5 p.m: Maghull Novices’ Chase (Grade 1) 2m

5.35 p.m: Weatherbys NHStallion.co.uk Standard Open National Hunt Flat Race 2m 1f

Where will the Grand National race be broadcast?

The whole three-day event can be seen on ITVX and Racing TV. However, the Saturday’s Grand National race starting at 4 p.m. will be broadcast on ITV1 in UK

For Indian users

The match is Live on Saturday on the Grand YouTube Channel

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