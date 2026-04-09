Grand National 2026 Full List of Runners and Riders, How to Watch on TV and Live Streaming, Prize Money

A full field has been announced for the exciting 2026 Randox Grand National Festival at Aintree Racecourse, despite late withdrawals upsetting the final roster. Top contenders, controversy surrounding the defending champion’s withdrawal, and a crowded racecard throughout Grade This year’s Grand National is among the most unpredictable in recent memory due to one race.
Who Won Grand National 2025? Defending Champion Ruled Out in Major Blow
Nick Rockett, trained by Willie Mullins and ridden by his son Patrick Mullins, won the 2025 Grand National at odds of 33-1.
But in 2026, there won’t be a title defense. Nick Rockett’s formal withdrawal due to illness (coughing) has dealt a serious blow to both fans and connections.
The late drama continued when Imperial Saint entered the final field after Pied Piper was disqualified for being lame.
Horses in Grand National 2026: Full List of Confirmed Runners and Riders:
A total of 34 runners will compete in the 2026 Grand National. Here are the confirmed contenders:
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I Am Maximus
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Banbridge
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Grangeclare West
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Gerri Colombe
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Haiti Couleurs
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Spillane’s Tower
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Firefox
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Monty’s Star
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Spanish Harlem
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Lecky Watson
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Champ Kiely
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Iroko
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Favori De Champdou
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Three Card Brag
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Oscars Brother
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Mr Vango
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High Class Hero
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Stellar Story
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Beauport
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Captain Cody
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Jagwar
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Perceval Legallois
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Gorgeous Tom
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The Real Whacker
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Quai De Bourbon
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Answer To Kayf
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Jordans
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Final Orders
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Marble Sands
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Panic Attack
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Top of The Bill
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Johnnywho
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Twig
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Imperial Saint
Several runners from top trainers, including as Willie Mullins and Gordon Elliott, are part of this fiercely competitive roster.
How Many Runners in the Grand National? Field Size Explained
The Grand National is one of the biggest horse racing events, with a maximum of 34 competitors.
With horses needing endurance, jumping prowess, and race-day luck across the 4m 2½f distance and famous obstacles, this expansive field adds to the excitement and unpredictability.
Grand National Favourite 2026: Latest Odds and Leading Contenders
Following the latest betting markets, the early favourites include:
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I Am Maximus (7/1) – 2024 winner and current market leader
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Grangeclare West (9/1)
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Jagwar (10/1)
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Iroko (12/1)
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Panic Attack (12/1)
The competition is wide open now that the reigning champion has been eliminated, and market moves are anticipated closer to the race.
Grand National Odds 2026: Key Trends and Betting Insights
Although the Grand National is known for its shocking results, more popular horses have performed well in recent years:
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Runners with shorter odds are becoming more competitive.
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Recent editions are dominated by Irish-trained horses.
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Long-distance experience is essential.
With late withdrawals already having an effect on the market, bettors will be intently monitoring changes in odds.
Grand National Winners: Recent Champions and Trends
Recent winners of the Grand National include:
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2025 – Nick Rockett (33/1)
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2024 – I Am Maximus
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2023 – Corach Rambler
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2022 – Noble Yeats
The increasing prominence of Irish trainers, especially Willie Mullins and Gordon Elliott, is evident.
How to Watch Grand National 2026 Live on TV and Streaming
Fans can watch the Grand National live via:
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TV Broadcast: ITV (free-to-air in the UK)
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Live Streaming: ITVX and official racing platforms
Regional sports broadcasters and internet streaming platforms provide access to the race for spectators worldwide.
Grand National 2026 Prize Money: Winner’s Share and Breakdown
There is a huge prize fund for the 2026 Grand National:
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The total prize fund is £1 million.
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The winner gets £500,000.
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The prize money goes down to tenth place.
This makes it one of the sport’s richest and most important races.
Scottish Grand National 2026: What Happens Next in the Racing Calendar
After Aintree, the focus moves to the Scottish Grand National, another big staying chase that takes place at Ayr Racecourse.
It often has:
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Horses that didn’t go to Aintree
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Runners who want to get back on track
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New long-distance experts
Liverpool Hurdle 2026: Home By The Lee Headlines Grade One Action
The Jet2 Liverpool Hurdle is another big race, with Home By The Lee, who won the Stayers’ Hurdle at Cheltenham, heading the way.
Some of the best challengers are:
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Hiddenvalley Lake (defending champion)
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Strong Leader
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Impose Toi
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Honesty Policy
This race makes the already great Grand National Day card even better.