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Home > Sports News > Greece vs Germany: Who Will Win The UEFA Nations League 2026 Clash? Check Goal Prediction And Top Players to Watch Out For

Greece vs Germany: Who Will Win The UEFA Nations League 2026 Clash? Check Goal Prediction And Top Players to Watch Out For

Greece vs Germany UEFA Nations League 2026 promises a thrilling Group A2 clash in Thessaloniki. Germany seek revenge after Greece’s historic win, with Florian Wirtz and Jonathan Burkardt key players. Greece’s Konstantinos Karetsas and Dimitris Kourbelis could trouble Klopp’s side.

Greece and Germany will clash in the UEFA Nations League 2026. Image Credit: X
Greece and Germany will clash in the UEFA Nations League 2026. Image Credit: X

Published By: Pragun Mehrotra
Published: Sun 2026-10-04 22:32 IST

Greece vs Germany UEFA Nations League 2026: Germany will be seeking revenge when they face Greece in a vital UEFA Nations League Group A2 encounter at the Toumba Stadium in Thessaloniki on Sunday. The game takes on greater importance following Greece’s shock 1-0 victory over Germany in Augsburg last week, a result that gave the Greeks their first win ever over Die Mannschaft and saw them top the group. Germany came out fighting under new boss Jurgen Klopp with a 2-0 win over Serbia in their next game.

As Greece sits at the summit of the group with Germany desperate to secure their place in the quarter-finals, this game will have a huge bearing on who ends up top of the group. Sources in Germany say that if results go against them, then this game will be one of the most crucial games of the season for Klopp’s side.

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Greece vs Germany: Top Players to Watch Out For

  • Florian Wirtz (Germany)

  • Jonathan Burkardt (Germany)

  • Konstantinos Karetsas (Greece)

  • Dimitris Kourbelis (Greece)

UEFA Nations League 2026 Prediction: Who Will Win Greece vs Germany?

Greece have been one of the surprises of the Nations League so far. Ivan Jovanovic’s team secured a 1-0 away win at Germany, and then managed a very good 2-2 draw in the away fixture against the Netherlands. Their organization and ability to counterattack effectively has made them a tough side to beat.

Germany, though, have stronger squad depth, and come into this game more confident after their huge 3-0 win over Serbia to open their account. Florian Wirtz has been superb so far under Klopp, and exciting young players such as Tom Bischof and Jonathan Burkardt are starting to show their potential at senior level. They are also aware that a victory here is essential to greatly boost their chances of leading group A.

Bearing in mind their attacking qualities and the relevant fact that they are keen to seek revenge for their crushing defeat, West Germany enters the game as marginal favourites against the host team.

The Germans should have enough to beat a close contest in the midfield and final third in which they possess the superior quality, yet Greece have proved they are capable of a stingy performance against world powerhouses.

Greece vs Germany Prediction: Greece 1-2 Germany

Also Read: China Open 2026: Novak Djokovic Stuns World Number 1 Alexander Zverev to Reach Semi-Final And Face Daniil Medvedev

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Greece vs Germany: Who Will Win The UEFA Nations League 2026 Clash? Check Goal Prediction And Top Players to Watch Out For
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Greece vs Germany: Who Will Win The UEFA Nations League 2026 Clash? Check Goal Prediction And Top Players to Watch Out For
Greece vs Germany: Who Will Win The UEFA Nations League 2026 Clash? Check Goal Prediction And Top Players to Watch Out For
Greece vs Germany: Who Will Win The UEFA Nations League 2026 Clash? Check Goal Prediction And Top Players to Watch Out For
Greece vs Germany: Who Will Win The UEFA Nations League 2026 Clash? Check Goal Prediction And Top Players to Watch Out For
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