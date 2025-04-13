As a carbon-neutral franchise, RCB is using this platform to amplify their sustainability message. The initiative also plays a key role in engaging fans throughout the season, encouraging collective action toward the goal of becoming carbon-positive.

Green Jersey Alert: RCB To Wear Special Tees In This Match For A Good Cause

When Royal Challengers Bengaluru take the field against Rajasthan Royals this Sunday at the Sawai Mansingh Stadium in Jaipur, they’ll be wearing more than just their game faces.

They’ll don their iconic green jerseys once again—a uniform made from recycled materials and designed to turn the spotlight on environmental sustainability.

A Jersey That Speaks for the Planet

The green kit isn’t just a fashion statement—it’s part of RCB’s larger commitment to promoting eco-conscious living.

As a carbon-neutral franchise, RCB is using this platform to amplify their sustainability message. The initiative also plays a key role in engaging fans throughout the season, encouraging collective action toward the goal of becoming carbon-positive.

“For us it is about being bold, both on and off the pitch. Our green jerseys are more than just a symbol; they are a call to action. As proud representatives of the Garden City, sustainability is a natural priority for us. Through this initiative, we aim to leverage the cultural and social power of RCB to drive awareness and inspire fans to take small steps towards conservation,” said Rajesh Menon, COO of Royal Challengers Bengaluru.

Every Detail Counts: Carbon Tracking at Its Core

RCB’s green efforts go far beyond match-day visuals.

The franchise relies on regular carbon audits to measure their environmental impact. This includes everything from diesel generator emissions to how fans commute to the stadium.

They even monitor the carbon output from team travel and accommodation—every hotel stay across the season is tracked and analyzed in terms of room-night emissions.

Even waste generated during matches isn’t left out. RCB calculates carbon emissions based on waste type, ensuring a deep-dive approach to sustainability.

Fan Pledges, Green Schools, and Solar Lights

The environmental push doesn’t stop with operations. RCB has actively involved its fanbase in the cause.

From encouraging fans to take pledges for energy conservation to rolling out green school programs and lake rejuvenation drives in Bengaluru, the franchise is trying to spark community-wide change.

They’ve also implemented stadium-level measures such as waste segregation, solar lighting, and the use of wind energy—all designed to lessen dependence on traditional power sources.

Royal Challengers Bengaluru will take on Rajasthan Royals in this impactful match on Sunday, April 13, at the Sawai Mansingh Stadium in Jaipur.

