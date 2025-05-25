As in previous years, conversations are swirling about whether this could be MS Dhoni’s final appearance in the IPL.

GT vs CSK: Is MS Dhoni Playing His Last Match Today? Fans Speculate Retirement

Chennai Super Kings are wrapping up their IPL 2025 season with a match against Gujarat Titans at the Narendra Modi Stadium in Ahmedabad.

As in previous years, conversations are swirling about whether this could be MS Dhoni’s final appearance in the IPL.

Questions Loom Large Over Dhoni’s Future

Dhoni, who is now 43 and nearing 44, has faced retirement rumors for several seasons.

Despite the speculation, the iconic wicketkeeper-batsman has continued to defy age and expectations.

This season, he was included in the CSK squad as an ‘uncapped player’ after receiving special permission from the BCCI.

The decision allowed CSK to retain him for a modest cost of Rs 4 crore.

While many hoped this would be Dhoni’s farewell season, there has been no official confirmation from him or the franchise.

Chepauk Farewell Still Unfulfilled

Last year, Dhoni expressed a desire to retire in front of his home crowd at Chepauk.

However, a mid-season disruption caused by security concerns led to a revised schedule.

As a result, Chennai did not host any matches in the latter part of the season.

Before the clash against GT, Dhoni was not asked directly about his retirement plans.

He did, however, provide a glimpse into how he is managing physically.

“It’s surviving. Every year, it’s a new challenge, especially when you are at the last stage of your career. You need maintenance. It didn’t trouble me when I was playing international cricket. But thanks to the support staff as well,” said Dhoni.

Subtle Hints, But No Clear Signal

Fans have continued to speculate, especially after Dhoni’s comments earlier this year.

Before the tournament began, he spoke about appreciating fan support during what he called the last few years of his career.

“It’s a very good feeling (fans’ cheering in Chepauk), and I always said it’s a big thank you from the fans’ side. That’s what I believe. Whatever last few years I will be playing, it’s their way of saying thank you very much for whatever you have done. It’s amazing, especially when you play a sport, the appreciation from fans is what you want. And when it comes to cricket, India is the place to play,” Dhoni said on Star Sports.

As CSK gear up for what could be their final match this season, the big question remains.

