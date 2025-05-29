Home
Thursday, May 29, 2025
Live Tv
  • GT vs MI Eliminator: Will Jos Buttler Return For The Match? Here’s What We Know

GT vs MI Eliminator: Will Jos Buttler Return For The Match? Here’s What We Know

GT will also be without fast bowler Kagiso Rabada. Interestingly, the franchise chose not to sign a replacement for the South African pacer.

GT vs MI Eliminator: Will Jos Buttler Return For The Match? Here’s What We Know

GT vs MI Eliminator: Will Jos Buttler Return for the Match? Here's What We Know


Gujarat Titans (GT) face a high-stakes showdown against Mumbai Indians (MI) in the IPL 2025 Eliminator on Friday, May 30. But as they gear up for the knockout clash, a key question looms: will star opener Jos Buttler be available for the match?

England Commitments Rule Buttler Out

Buttler, who had been a standout performer for GT this season, is currently back in England and playing in the ODI series against West Indies. Initially, he was expected to be available for the entire IPL season, which was scheduled to conclude on May 25.

However, with the tournament extending into early June, several overseas players had to exit after the league stage to meet international commitments.

That includes Buttler, as well as Jacob Bethell and Will Jacks, who are also involved in the England-West Indies ODI series.

GT fans hoping for a dramatic return will be disappointed. Buttler is staying in England and will not rejoin the squad for the playoffs.

Kusal Mendis Steps In, Rabada Also Absent

To fill the void left by Buttler, Gujarat Titans have signed Sri Lankan batter Kusal Mendis. He is expected to make his IPL debut in the Eliminator against MI.

While Mendis adds depth to the squad, Buttler’s absence remains a significant loss for the team, especially given his explosive form this season.

GT will also be without fast bowler Kagiso Rabada. Interestingly, the franchise chose not to sign a replacement for the South African pacer.

On the other side, MI have bolstered their squad with Jonny Bairstow, Richard Gleeson, and Charith Asalanka. These players came in for Will Jacks, Corbin Bosch, and Ryan Rickelton. Bosch and Rickelton left to prepare for the World Test Championship final, which starts June 11.

Buttler’s Impact and What GT Lose Without Him

Jos Buttler was instrumental in GT’s run to the playoffs this year. In 13 innings, he amassed 538 runs at a blistering strike rate of 163.03, including five half-centuries.

GT’s top-order dominance was a key factor in their success, and Buttler’s contributions were central to that. His absence means GT will need others to step up, especially in a do-or-die match.

The Eliminator is a knockout – the losing team will be eliminated from the tournament. The winner will move on to face the loser of Qualifier 1 in the second qualifier on June 1.

The IPL 2025 final is scheduled for June 3.

ALSO READ: IAF Chief Channels Salman Khan To Celebrate Operation Sindoor Triumph, ‘Ek Baar Jo Maine Commit Kiya…’

 

