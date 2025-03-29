Home
Sunday, March 30, 2025
GT vs MI, IPL 2025: Rohit Sharma Proves He’s ‘Captain Forever’ With Heartwarming Support For Hardik Pandya

Mumbai Indians had a tough outing against Gujarat Titans in their IPL 2025 clash at the Narendra Modi Stadium, Ahmedabad.

Mumbai Indians had a tough outing against Gujarat Titans in their IPL 2025 clash at the Narendra Modi Stadium, Ahmedabad. The bowlers struggled to contain GT’s batting firepower, and skipper Hardik Pandya’s bowling changes raised eyebrows.

Among the chaos, one heartwarming moment stood out—Rohit Sharma, MI’s former captain, offering guidance and support to Hardik despite no longer leading the team.

Rohit Sharma’s Legacy and the Hardik Pandya Takeover

Rohit Sharma, who led Mumbai Indians to a record-equalling five IPL titles, was replaced as captain ahead of IPL 2024 when MI traded for Hardik Pandya from Gujarat Titans. The decision sparked outrage among fans and experts alike. Throughout the previous season, Hardik faced relentless boos from the crowd, both at MI’s home ground, Wankhede Stadium, and in Ahmedabad.

The leadership change also coincided with one of MI’s worst campaigns, as they finished at the bottom of the points table in IPL 2024. Despite the backlash, Hardik retained his position as captain in the 2025 season, determined to turn things around.

Gujarat Titans Dominate with the Bat

Batting first, Gujarat Titans put up an impressive 196 for 8. Sai Sudharsan was the star, smashing 63 off 41 balls, laced with four boundaries and two sixes. Contributions from skipper Shubman Gill (38), Jos Buttler (39), and Sherfane Rutherford (18) further strengthened GT’s total.

Mumbai Indians’ bowlers had mixed returns. Hardik Pandya, returning after missing MI’s opening match, was the standout performer with figures of 2/29. Trent Boult (1/34), Mujeeb Ur Rahman (1/28 in two overs), Deepak Chahar (1/39), and Satyanarayana Raju (1/40) chipped in with wickets, but the team struggled to apply consistent pressure.

Rohit’s Leadership Beyond the Captaincy

Despite the leadership shift, Rohit Sharma’s presence remains a guiding force for Mumbai Indians. Viral videos from the match showed him actively engaging with Hardik, offering strategic input and words of encouragement. This display of sportsmanship and team spirit was a reminder of Rohit’s enduring influence and why he remains ‘Captain Forever’ in the hearts of MI fans.

Playing XIs:

Mumbai Indians: Rohit Sharma, Ryan Rickelton (wk), Suryakumar Yadav, Tilak Varma, Hardik Pandya (c), Naman Dhir, Mitchell Santner, Deepak Chahar, Trent Boult, Mujeeb Ur Rahman, Satyanarayana Raju

Gujarat Titans: Shubman Gill (c), Sai Sudharsan, Jos Buttler (wk), Sherfane Rutherford, Shahrukh Khan, Rahul Tewatia, Rashid Khan, Ravisrinivasan Sai Kishore, Kagiso Rabada, Mohammed Siraj, Prasidh Krishna

ALSO READ: Watch | Hardik Pandya Dismisses Shubman Gill, Video Of Sendoff Goes Viral

 

