GT vs RR Head-To-Head, Pitch Report, Playing XI: All You Need To Know Before IPL 2025 Match In Ahmedabad

Gujarat Titans eye IPL 2025 top spot as they face Rajasthan Royals in Ahmedabad. Shubman Gill leads GT, while Sanju Samson returns to captain RR in a crucial clash.

The Gujarat Titans will look to climb to the top of the IPL 2025 points table as they face the Rajasthan Royals on Wednesday at the Narendra Modi Stadium in Ahmedabad. Currently placed second with three wins in four games, the Titans are in strong form under captain Shubman Gill.

In contrast, Rajasthan Royals have had a mixed season so far. They are placed seventh on the points table with two victories in four matches. Although they had a slow start under stand-in skipper Riyan Parag, the return of Sanju Samson to lead the team has given them a boost.

In their most recent match, Shubman Gill scored a solid 61 to help GT beat Sunrisers Hyderabad by seven wickets. Despite a rough start with a loss to Punjab Kings, GT bounced back with wins against Mumbai Indians, Royal Challengers Bengaluru, and SRH.

Rajasthan Royals, on the other hand, faced early setbacks but gained momentum with wins against Punjab Kings and Chennai Super Kings. Their squad is now regaining form with Samson’s comeback.

Advertisement · Scroll to continue

Head-to-Head Record

Gujarat Titans hold the edge in head-to-head encounters, having won five out of six matches against Rajasthan Royals. However, RR won their only match against GT during the 2023 season, adding intrigue to this upcoming clash.

Pitch Report and Weather Update

The pitch at Narendra Modi Stadium has behaved differently in the two matches held this season due to the change in soil type. The red soil helps batters as it allows the ball to come onto the bat more cleanly, while the black soil makes it difficult to hit boundaries.

Weather will not be an issue during the match, with no rain expected. The temperature is forecast to range between 28°C and 44°C, making it a hot day for players and fans alike.

Probable Playing XI for GT vs RR

Gujarat Titans (GT): Sai Sudharsan, Shubman Gill (c), Jos Buttler, Shahrukh Khan, Rahul Tewatia, Washington Sundar, Rashid Khan, R Sai Kishore, Mohammed Siraj, Prasidh Krishna, Ishant Sharma

Rajasthan Royals (RR): Yashasvi Jaiswal, Sanju Samson (c), Nitish Rana, Riyan Parag, Dhruv Jurel, Shimron Hetmyer, Wanindu Hasaranga, Jofra Archer, Maheesh Theekshana, Yudhvir Singh Charak, Sandeep Sharma

Dream11 Prediction Tip: Look for key players like Shubman Gill, Rashid Khan, Sanju Samson, and Jofra Archer in your fantasy team. The pitch conditions may favor batters early on.

With both teams having plenty to prove, this IPL 2025 encounter between Gujarat Titans and Rajasthan Royals promises to be an exciting contest. Fans will be watching closely to see if GT can maintain their momentum or if RR can turn their campaign around.