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Home > Sports News > GT vs RR IPL 2026: Mohammed Siraj Pulls Off Stunning Diving Catch to Dismiss Shimron Hetmyer | Watch

GT vs RR IPL 2026: Mohammed Siraj Pulls Off Stunning Diving Catch to Dismiss Shimron Hetmyer | Watch

Riding on half-centuries from Yashasvi Jaiswal and Dhruv Jurel, Rajasthan Royals posted a formidable total of 210/6 against Gujarat Titans in their IPL 2026 clash in Ahmedabad on Saturday, despite a late fightback from the bowlers.

Mohammed Siraj took a blinder. (Photo Credits: X)
Mohammed Siraj took a blinder. (Photo Credits: X)

Published By: Somya Kapoor
Published: April 4, 2026 22:24:14 IST

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GT vs RR IPL 2026: Mohammed Siraj Pulls Off Stunning Diving Catch to Dismiss Shimron Hetmyer | Watch

Gujarat Titans and India bowler Mohamme Siraj made headlines with his fielding efforts to send Shimron Hetmyer back in the hut during the clash against Rajasthan Royals in Ahmedabad on Saturday. Ashok Sharma bowled a fuller delivery, outside off right in the slot for Hetmyer. The aggressive batter went flat and towards the long-on. Siraj who was stationed at the position moved to his left and grabbed the ball while falling to the ground. 

Hetmyer was undone for 18 off 8. 

RR Post 210/6 vs GT

Riding on half-centuries from Yashasvi Jaiswal and Dhruv Jurel, Rajasthan Royals posted a formidable total of 210/6 against Gujarat Titans in their IPL 2026 clash in Ahmedabad on Saturday, despite a late fightback from the bowlers.

Batting first, the Royals were off to a fantastic start after their openers, Yashasvi Jaiswal and Vaibhav Sooryavanshi, took the side to 32/0 in three overs.

The runs continued to flow in the next three overs, as the inaugural champions ended their power play at 69/0. In the very next over, stand-in captain Rashid Khan removed dangerous Vaibhav Sooryavanshi. The 15-year-old departed after playing a brisk knock of 31 off 18 balls, with five fours and one six.

After the end of 10 overs, the Royals reached a commanding position at 97/1. During the second ball of the 12th over of Mohammad Siraj, opener Yashasvi Jaiswal reached his half-century in 32 balls.

However, Jaiswal’s knock was cut-short immediately in the very next over of ace speedster Kagiso Rabada. The right-arm pacer 
removed the Royals opener for 55 runs in 36 balls, with three towering sixes and six fours.

During the second ball of the 14th over, pacer Prasidh Krishna then removed Kumar Kushagra for just eight runs. After the end of the 15th over, the 2008 champions reached 160/3.

In the following over, speedster Ashok Sharma took the wicket of left-handed batter Shimron Hetmyer, who scored 8-ball 18, including two sixes and one four.

During the first ball of the 17th over, Kagiso Rabada scalped the wicket of Donovan Ferreira (1), and on the fourth delivery of the same over, wicketkeeper-batter Dhruv Jurel completed his half-century in 29 balls, as the Royals reached 177/5.

Towards the end, Jurel was dismissed in the 20th over against Mohammed Siraj. The wicketkeeper-batter hammered 75 runs off 42 deliveries, including five fours and five sixes that helped the Royals post a challenging score of 210/6.
For Gujarat, Kagiso Rabada (2/42) scalped two wickets. Mohammed Siraj, Ashok Sharma, Prasidh Krishna and stand-in skipper Rashid Khan took one wicket each. 

(With Agency Inputs)

Also Read: WATCH | Payal Nag Stuns World Champion Sheetal Devi as India Secure Three Team Gold Medals at World Archery Para Series

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GT vs RR IPL 2026: Mohammed Siraj Pulls Off Stunning Diving Catch to Dismiss Shimron Hetmyer | Watch
GT vs RR IPL 2026: Mohammed Siraj Pulls Off Stunning Diving Catch to Dismiss Shimron Hetmyer | Watch
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