Home
Explore
Settings

Settings

×

Reading Mode

Adjust the reading mode to suit your reading needs.

Font Size

Fix the font size to suit your reading preferences

Language

Select the language of your choice. NewsX reports are available in 11 global languages.
Select Language
Friday, May 2, 2025
Live Tv
  • Home»
  • Sports»
  • GT vs SRH: Furious Shubman Gill Clashes With Umpire After Disputed Call vs SRH

GT vs SRH: Furious Shubman Gill Clashes With Umpire After Disputed Call vs SRH

The partnership between Gill and Sudharsan was explosive, as they posted an opening stand of 87 runs in just 6.5 overs, with both players relying on timing rather than risky shots.

GT vs SRH: Furious Shubman Gill Clashes With Umpire After Disputed Call vs SRH

GT vs SRH: Furious Shubman Gill Clashes With Umpire After Disputed Call vs SRH


In a dramatic turn of events during the IPL 2025 clash between Gujarat Titans (GT) and Sunrisers Hyderabad (SRH), Shubman Gill found himself at the center of a heated confrontation with the umpire after a disputed call on his dismissal. Despite playing a stunning knock of 76 runs off 38 balls, Gill’s innings was cut short in a controversial manner.

Run-out Decision Sparks Heated Argument

On the final ball of the 13th over, the incident unfolded. Jos Buttler struck a delivery from Zeeshan Ansari to short fine leg and immediately went for a quick single. Harshal Patel, positioned at fine leg, swiftly collected the ball and launched a throw at the stumps. Gill, well short of the crease, was run out as the stumps were disturbed.

The third umpire faced a tough decision after the replays showed uncertainty about whether the stumps had been hit by the ball or the wicketkeeper’s gloves. After reviewing the footage, the umpire sided with SRH, ruling Gill out. This decision clearly upset Gill, who, after walking off the field, was seen arguing heatedly with the match official.

Explosive Batting Sets the Stage for GT’s Big Total

Before his dismissal, Gill had been in sensational form. Along with Sai Sudharsan and Buttler, Gill helped propel Gujarat Titans to a total of 224 for 6. Gill’s half-century came off just 25 balls, and he was striking with great precision. Sudharsan added a quick-fire 48 from 23 balls, while Buttler chipped in with a solid 64 from 37 balls.

The partnership between Gill and Sudharsan was explosive, as they posted an opening stand of 87 runs in just 6.5 overs, with both players relying on timing rather than risky shots. Even after Sudharsan was dismissed by Zeeshan Ansari’s googly, Buttler continued the assault, and GT crossed the 200-run mark comfortably.

Pat Cummins and SRH Bowlers Struggle Against GT’s Firepower

GT’s explosive start came despite a shaky beginning from SRH’s bowlers. Mohammed Shami, after conceding 11 runs in his first over, was dispatched by Sudharsan for several boundaries. Pat Cummins, introduced to the attack, fared no better as Gill launched a maximum off his bowling. Cummins’ troubles continued, with Gill hammering him for 17 runs in one over.

The GT batting performance stood out for its controlled aggression, with Gill and Sudharsan showing no signs of panic as they accumulated runs with finesse. When the spin was introduced, Ansari managed to break the partnership, dismissing Sudharsan, but the damage had already been done.

Despite Gill’s controversial dismissal, Buttler continued to play powerfully, ensuring that GT finished with a formidable total.

ALSO READ: Hardik Pandya’s Reaction After MI’s Massive Win Over RR: ‘It’s Never About People…’

 

Filed under

Gujarat Titans ipl shubman gill

newsx

It’s Shubman Gill vs Umpires At SRH vs GT: Back-to-Back Clashes In the Same Match
Illinois landlord Joseph

Who Is Joseph Czuba? Illinois Landlord Sentenced To 53 Years For Murder of 6-Year-Old Palestinian...
newsx

GT vs SRH: Furious Shubman Gill Clashes With Umpire After Disputed Call vs SRH
Prince Harry says it's

Prince Harry Says It’s ‘Impossible’ To Bring Meghan And Children Back To UK After Security...
7 dead, 8 injured after t

7 Dead, 8 Injured In Fiery Crash Between Pickup Truck And Tour Van Near Yellowstone:...
China's top official seek

China Signals Openness On Fentanyl Talks Amid Escalating Tariff Tensions, Stocks Rise: Report
Advertisement · Scroll to continue
Advertisement · Scroll to continue

Also Read

It’s Shubman Gill vs Umpires At SRH vs GT: Back-to-Back Clashes In the Same Match

It’s Shubman Gill vs Umpires At SRH vs GT: Back-to-Back Clashes In the Same Match

Who Is Joseph Czuba? Illinois Landlord Sentenced To 53 Years For Murder of 6-Year-Old Palestinian American Boy

Who Is Joseph Czuba? Illinois Landlord Sentenced To 53 Years For Murder of 6-Year-Old Palestinian...

Prince Harry Says It’s ‘Impossible’ To Bring Meghan And Children Back To UK After Security Ruling

Prince Harry Says It’s ‘Impossible’ To Bring Meghan And Children Back To UK After Security...

7 Dead, 8 Injured In Fiery Crash Between Pickup Truck And Tour Van Near Yellowstone: Idaho Police

7 Dead, 8 Injured In Fiery Crash Between Pickup Truck And Tour Van Near Yellowstone:...

China Signals Openness On Fentanyl Talks Amid Escalating Tariff Tensions, Stocks Rise: Report

China Signals Openness On Fentanyl Talks Amid Escalating Tariff Tensions, Stocks Rise: Report

Entertainment

Comedian And Actress Ruth Buzzi Dies At 88 From Alzheimer’s Complications

Comedian And Actress Ruth Buzzi Dies At 88 From Alzheimer’s Complications

How Much Does It Cost To Attend The Met Gala? Here’s What You Need To Know

How Much Does It Cost To Attend The Met Gala? Here’s What You Need To

How Did Anil Kapoor’s Mother Die? Nirmal Kapoor Passes Away At 90

How Did Anil Kapoor’s Mother Die? Nirmal Kapoor Passes Away At 90

Is Ajaz Khan In Legal Trouble? Actor’s OTT Show House Arrest Removed From App After Sex Positions Controversy

Is Ajaz Khan In Legal Trouble? Actor’s OTT Show House Arrest Removed From App After

The Instagram Ban Continues: Fawad Khan, Atif Aslam Latest To Get Blocked By India Post Pahalgam Attack

The Instagram Ban Continues: Fawad Khan, Atif Aslam Latest To Get Blocked By India Post

Lifestyle

JD Vance Visits Amer Fort And Hawa Mahal In Jaipur With Family; What Makes The Two Monuments So Iconic?

JD Vance Visits Amer Fort And Hawa Mahal In Jaipur With Family; What Makes The

From Reel to Real: How Social Media is Shaping Bollywood’s New Age Stardom

From Reel to Real: How Social Media is Shaping Bollywood’s New Age Stardom

Swipe Left, Swipe Right! Mass Married Men Are On Dating Apps, But Why?

Swipe Left, Swipe Right! Mass Married Men Are On Dating Apps, But Why?

From Reels To Roots: How Artists Founds Their Stage on Social Media

From Reels To Roots: How Artists Founds Their Stage on Social Media

‘Travel To The Unknown’ Just Got Real! This Flight Tells You The Destination Only After Landing

‘Travel To The Unknown’ Just Got Real! This Flight Tells You The Destination Only After