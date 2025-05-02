GT vs SRH: Furious Shubman Gill Clashes With Umpire After Disputed Call vs SRH

The partnership between Gill and Sudharsan was explosive, as they posted an opening stand of 87 runs in just 6.5 overs, with both players relying on timing rather than risky shots.

In a dramatic turn of events during the IPL 2025 clash between Gujarat Titans (GT) and Sunrisers Hyderabad (SRH), Shubman Gill found himself at the center of a heated confrontation with the umpire after a disputed call on his dismissal. Despite playing a stunning knock of 76 runs off 38 balls, Gill’s innings was cut short in a controversial manner.

Run-out Decision Sparks Heated Argument

On the final ball of the 13th over, the incident unfolded. Jos Buttler struck a delivery from Zeeshan Ansari to short fine leg and immediately went for a quick single. Harshal Patel, positioned at fine leg, swiftly collected the ball and launched a throw at the stumps. Gill, well short of the crease, was run out as the stumps were disturbed.

The third umpire faced a tough decision after the replays showed uncertainty about whether the stumps had been hit by the ball or the wicketkeeper’s gloves. After reviewing the footage, the umpire sided with SRH, ruling Gill out. This decision clearly upset Gill, who, after walking off the field, was seen arguing heatedly with the match official.

Explosive Batting Sets the Stage for GT’s Big Total

Before his dismissal, Gill had been in sensational form. Along with Sai Sudharsan and Buttler, Gill helped propel Gujarat Titans to a total of 224 for 6. Gill’s half-century came off just 25 balls, and he was striking with great precision. Sudharsan added a quick-fire 48 from 23 balls, while Buttler chipped in with a solid 64 from 37 balls.

The partnership between Gill and Sudharsan was explosive, as they posted an opening stand of 87 runs in just 6.5 overs, with both players relying on timing rather than risky shots. Even after Sudharsan was dismissed by Zeeshan Ansari’s googly, Buttler continued the assault, and GT crossed the 200-run mark comfortably.

Pat Cummins and SRH Bowlers Struggle Against GT’s Firepower

GT’s explosive start came despite a shaky beginning from SRH’s bowlers. Mohammed Shami, after conceding 11 runs in his first over, was dispatched by Sudharsan for several boundaries. Pat Cummins, introduced to the attack, fared no better as Gill launched a maximum off his bowling. Cummins’ troubles continued, with Gill hammering him for 17 runs in one over.

The GT batting performance stood out for its controlled aggression, with Gill and Sudharsan showing no signs of panic as they accumulated runs with finesse. When the spin was introduced, Ansari managed to break the partnership, dismissing Sudharsan, but the damage had already been done.

Despite Gill’s controversial dismissal, Buttler continued to play powerfully, ensuring that GT finished with a formidable total.

