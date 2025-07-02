Guirassy Ends Monterrey’s Club World Cup Journey: Dortmund To Face Real Madrid In Their Next Match

Dortmund sealed their place in the Cup World Cup quarter finals by eliminating Monterrey by a victory of 2-1. Guirassy scored both the goals in the first half of the match and gave them the lead. Monterrey, although they scored a goal in the 48th minute of the match, were not able to equalize with one more goal.

Both the goals of Guirassy were assisted by Adeyemi.

The Mexican club tried their best to slide another goal but the defenders of Dortmund denied every chance that was created. Corona remained a constant threat to goalkeeper Gregor Kobel by serving assists and creating as many chances as possible. Berterame even scored another goal but that was ruled as offside.

Guirassy had a chance of scoring a memorable hattrick but that was denied by the last minute rough defending. Sergio Ramos and his company were able to save the last minute hattrick but not the triumph of Dortmund.

Much like Inter Miami, who were bounced by PSG, Monterrey impressed early but ultimately fell short against elite European opposition, a reminder of the growing gap between clubs from North America and Europe.

Jobe Bellingham, signed by Dortmund recently and who is following in his big brother’s footsteps, played at an average rating of 7.0. He did receive a yellow card in the early 28th minute and was subbed off at 55th minute. Guirassy too was shown a yellow card in the 93rd minute and was awarded the Player of the match for his amazing goals.

Dortmund will now look forward to a quarter-final matchup with a star-studded Real Madrid side on July 6 at MetLife Stadium. Monterrey are out of the Club World Cup after putting on a great performance in the tournament, especially after a strong group stage where many had counted them out from the start. Domenec Torrent’s team fought until the very end against Borussia Dortmund, but there is a huge gap between North American and European clubs. Monterrey represented Liga MX with pride, but they had an opportunity to make an even bigger statement.

