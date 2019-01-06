Gujarat Cricket Association on Sunday shared the pictures of world’s largest cricket stadium, which is currently under-construction in Ahmedabad's Motera in Gujarat. According to the reports, the stadium will have the capacity of 1 lakh spectators and it will be bigger than Melbourn Cricket Stadium (MCG).

The Gujarat Cricket Association vice president Parimal Nathwani on Sunday shared the pictures of under construction world’s largest cricket stadium. The under-construction stadium is located in Ahmedabad’s Motera in Gujarat and will have the capacity of over 1 lakh spectators. Parimal Nathwani is also a Rajya Sabha MP from Jharkhand and tweeted the pictures of construction work. The dream project of the state cricket board will become the pride of the nation, said Nathwani.

Gujarat Cricket Association vice president captioned his post, “World’s Largest Cricket Stadium, larger than #Melbourne, is under construction at #Motera in #Ahmedabad,#Gujarat. Once completed the dream project of #GujaratCricketAssociation will become the pride of entire India. Sharing glimpses of construction work underway. @BCCI @ICC #cricket.”

The cost of the project is around Rs 700 crore and India’s one of the best construction company L&T is building it. The stadium will be built across 63 acres of land, which is designed by M/s. The populous firm, say reports. The stadium will have three practice grounds and an indoor cricket academy with the capacity of more than 1 lakh spectators.

