Gujarat Giants Announces Captain And Vice Captain Ahead Pro Kabaddi League

Gujarat Giants, owned by Adani Sportsline, have been rigorously training and preparing for the upcoming season of the Pro Kabaddi League (PKL). Coached by the experienced Ram Mehar Singh, the team is pleased to announce Neeraj Kumar as their captain, with Guman Singh as vice-captain.

Neeraj, no stranger to leadership, captained the Patna Pirates last season and is considered one of the squad’s key players. His PKL journey began in 2019, and he has played 80 matches to date. A powerful defender, Neeraj boasts a tackle success rate of 38% and an impressive not-out percentage of 88.64. He has accumulated 174 points in his career, primarily known for his defensive prowess.

In his first two seasons, Neeraj scored a significant number of points, with 59 in Season 7 and 54 in the following season. Meanwhile, ace raider Guman Singh, who also made his PKL debut in 2019, has had a solid career. He has played 58 matches, scoring a total of 407 points, and averages just under 7 raid points per game.

Gujarat Giants, aiming for their first PKL title, have also launched their new jersey for the season. In vibrant orange and red, the dynamic kit symbolises the passion driving the Giants.

The upward arrows on the jersey represent growth and ambition, inspiring players to scale new heights. The bold design reflects the team’s drive to make an impact both on and off the field.

The new jersey was unveiled by Sanjay Adesara, Chief Business Officer of Adani Sportsline, alongside head coach Ram Mehar Singh and captain Neeraj Kumar.

Speaking on the occasion, Captain Neeraj Kumar said, “It is a great honour to captain the Gujarat Giants in this season of the PKL. The Giants family is very close-knit, and we are hopeful of achieving new milestones this year. Coach Ram Mehar has been working hard with us in pre-season, and the Adani Sportsline team has supported us in every way possible. We have a balanced and enthusiastic squad and can’t wait to get on the mat.”

“Neeraj Kumar is a powerful player and a strong personality in Indian kabaddi. His presence will bring an added dimension to our game. Neeraj and the rest of the squad have been working very hard in pre-season, and we’re delighted to have him as captain. I am confident we will perform well this season, and I’d also like to thank the management for their tremendous support,” said Ram Mehar Singh, head coach of Gujarat Giants.

“The new season of the PKL is a fresh start for Gujarat Giants and the Adani Sportsline team.

There is a sense of optimism like never before, and with Coach Ram Mehar Singh and Neeraj leading the way, we are confident of a fantastic season. We have some very talented athletes in the squad, and our young players have shown consistency every year, which bodes well for the Giants in the upcoming season,” said Sanjay Adesara, Chief Business Officer, Adani Sportsline.

