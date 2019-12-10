Gujarat Giants took big strides towards topping the table, winning the first two bouts against formidable Punjab Panthers in the Big Bout Indian Boxing League at the Indira Gandhi Indoor Stadium Complex here this evening. With the likes of skipper Amit Pangal and Sarita Devi awaiting their bouts, Gujarat Giants looked forward to asserting their superiority.

Punjab Panthers skipper MC Mary Kom believed she had done her team a favor by blocking the 91kg bout, thus denying Gujarat Giants the chance to pick up a point through British champion Scott Forrest. But she was in for a shock when her team-mate Abdulmalik Khalakov was out-thought and beaten by Gujarat Giants’ Chirag in the 57kg bout.

Chirag knew he had to bring his A-game against the Youth Olympic Games champion from Khalakov, who had won his bouts in Punjab Panthers’ handsome victories over Odisha Warriors and Bombay Bullets. Chirag, a World Military Games bronze medallist pushed the Uzbekistan boxer to the ropes and gave him little room to line up scoring punches.

The experienced Ashish Kumar rallied from some early, energetic pounding by young Mohit in the 75kg battle to place Gujarat Giants in a commanding position even before Amit Pangal was due to step into the ring against PL Prasad. Ashish Kumar exerted control over the bout in the second round and did enough to gain the nod of all the judges.

It is the eighth of the 15 league matches with Punjab Panthers on top of the table with 10 points from two matches. Odisha Warriors (10 from two), Gujarat Giants (9 from two), Bombay Bullets (7 from two), NE Rhinos (seven from two) and Bengaluru Brawlers (six from three) completed the charts.

For all the latest Sports News, download NewsX App